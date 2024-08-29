E-Paper | August 29, 2024

Punjab launches Sports Endowment Fund

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published August 29, 2024 Updated August 29, 2024 05:28am

LAHORE: Punjab’s top 200 athletes will receive monthly stipends ranging from Rs70,000 to Rs30,000 in three categories under the Sports Endowment Fund, provincial sports minister Faisal Khokar announced in a ceremony on Wednesday.

The platinum category will receive Rs70,000, gold Rs50,000 and silver Rs30,000.

The funds will support 14 sports, including hockey, badminton, swimming, table tennis, volleyball, karate, taekwondo, judo, athletics, weightlifting, squash, boxing, kabaddi and football.

Faisal highlighted that this is the first time Punjab has offered such a substantial monthly honorarium to athletes.

Although the government announced a five-billion-rupee Sports Endowment in 2013-14, the scheme never materialised. Now they have launched the scheme again with a reduced amount of Rs2 billion. Additionally, 6,000 youths will receive Rs25,000 per month under the Punjab government’s internship program.

The fund will also establish high-performance training camps and provide support for athletes’ training, injuries, and international competition participation. Moreover, the monthly stipend for the Emerging category has been increased from Rs10,000 to Rs15,000.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delayed approval
29 Aug, 2024

Delayed approval

Much of the worry over the loan stems from a lack of transparency regarding the cause of delay rather than the delay itself.
Traders’ strike
29 Aug, 2024

Traders’ strike

BARELY two months into the new fiscal year, the pressure groups have become active. On Wednesday, traders and...
‘Digital inclusion’
29 Aug, 2024

‘Digital inclusion’

PAKISTAN can be an odd place. Here, high functionaries of the state can — with a straight face — hold forth on...
A new vision
Updated 28 Aug, 2024

A new vision

Correcting course would require engagement with Balochistan’s genuine representatives, who are often crowded out by political ‘influentials’.
Wise observation
28 Aug, 2024

Wise observation

ENERGY Minister Awais Leghari has correctly underlined the nation’s poor economic conditions as a major reason for...
Afghan morality law
28 Aug, 2024

Afghan morality law

SOON after celebrating three years in power, the Afghan Taliban have further toughened social suppression. Their...