SCO ministerial meeting begins today

ISLAMABAD: The 23rd meeting of ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will begin on Thursday to discuss measures to strengthen regional cooperation for expanding trade, fostering sustainable development and promoting connectivity among member countries.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan will host the event for the first time.

The meeting is the culmination of preparatory work undertaken during a series of meetings of SCO member states’ Commission of Senior Officials (CSO) ending on Sept 10-11.

An official announcement from the commerce ministry said that deliberations and the outcome of this ministerial meeting will be discussed and approved during the upcoming Council of Heads of Government meeting scheduled for Oct 15-16 in Islamabad.

Pakistan is hosting these meetings as the incumbent chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government, the second highest SCO forum that deals with all economic, trade, social, cultural and humanitarian issues as well as the personnel and budgetary matters of the organisation. The SCO represents a significant cross-regional bloc, accounting for nearly half of the world’s population and a substantial portion of global GDP. Strengthening trade and economic ties within this framework is crucial for addressing shared challenges and tapping into the region’s vast economic opportunities.

Meeting with Chinese minister

On the sidelines of the SCO Ministerial Conference, Mr Kamal met with China’s Vice Minister of Commerce Ling Jion. During the meeting, both sides agreed to explore ways to enhance trade and convene a Committee on Trade in Goods of Free Trade Agreement meeting. They agreed that there is enormous potential for growth in the agriculture sector.

The Chinese minister desired its eagerness to import quality products from Pakistan. He invited Pakistan to participate in the China International Import Exhibition in Shanghai this year and conveyed that the huge space has been reserved for Pakistan.

Mr Kamal confirmed that Pakistan will participate in the exhibition with 33 companies and establish a country pavilion. It was also agreed that the Gwadar Port should be operationalised at optimal capacity at the earliest. The Chinese official was informed that a high-level committee has just shared its recommendations for fully operationalising the port.

