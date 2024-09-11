E-Paper | September 11, 2024

Govt to boost gems sector with reforms, industry status

The Newspaper's Reporter Published September 11, 2024 Updated September 11, 2024 06:41am
WORKERS prepare gemstones at a workshop in Peshawar.—AFP / file
WORKERS prepare gemstones at a workshop in Peshawar.—AFP / file

ISLAMABAD: The Pri­me Minister’s Steering Committee for Gemstones approved a series of refo­rms on Tuesday to revitalise the sector, with a key decision to bring the industry under the Ministry of Industries.

The meeting, chaired by Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan, inclu­ded stakeholders such as federal ministers, secretaries, senior officials and private sector representatives. They discussed in detail the proposed reforms for the gemstone industry.

According to the sub-committee’s recommendations, the sector will be giv­en formal industry status once it is officially linked to the Ministry of Industries.

“We are moving forward with the cooperation and inte­grated efforts of both the government and the pri­v­ate sector to promote the gemstone industry,” Mr Khan said during the meeting.

He emphasised that linking gemstones with the Min­istry of Industries would lead to faster decision-making and implementation of initiatives that would not only develop the sector but also boost exp­orts and foreign exchange earnings. He stressed the significant potential of the gemstone sector in strengthening the country’s economy.

The steering committee’s chairman highlighted that the gemstone industry held substantial importance, and final approval on the reforms, as well as other related matters, would be sought from the prime minister.

The committee also discussed improving infrastructure and providing a better platform for the gemstone sector. This includes consultations with Federal Minister for Petroleum Mu­s­­adik Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Minister for Indu­stries Rana Tanveer Hussain.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dark turn
Updated 11 Sep, 2024

Dark turn

What transpired in Islamabad should give at least the old guard within the more established political parties some pause.
Clearing the air
11 Sep, 2024

Clearing the air

THE rumour mill had been working overtime regarding a purported extension for the chief justice of the country....
Deplorable remarks
11 Sep, 2024

Deplorable remarks

It is a matter of grave concern that Imran Khan reportedly defended Gandapur’s hideous remarks about the Punjab CM and female journalists.
Delayed bailout
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Delayed bailout

Dar’s tirade against IMF will likely add to existing uncertainties around the early disbursement of fresh funds.
PTI protest
10 Sep, 2024

PTI protest

IT seems that despite the federal government’s best efforts to sabotage the event, the PTI managed to pull off a...
Superbug threat
Updated 10 Sep, 2024

Superbug threat

THE global superbug crisis — the rise of bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics — is a ticking time bomb. A...