PTI Senator Falak Naz suspended for two days over ‘abusive language’

ISLAMABAD: A fierce exchange of words in the Senate on Tuesday led to the suspension of the me­m­bership of PTI Sena­tor Falak Naz for two days for using abusive language against Senator Faisal Vawda as he launched a scathing attack on the party and its founding chairman Imran Khan and even accused him of plotting the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif.

Senate Chairman You­suf Raza Gilani announced the suspension of Ms Naz’s membership amid rumpus in the house after she igno­red his repeated requests to tender an apology over her highly objectionable remarks, which she passed after interrupting Mr Vawda who was responding to Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz over the issue of the arrest of PTI lawmakers from Parlia­ment House on Monday night.

It all started when Mr Vawda, in his fiery speech, hit out at the PTI leadership, especially Imran Khan and Khyber Pakh­tun­khwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and accused the party of working on an agenda to break up the country.

Mr Vawda, who was elected as an independent senator from Sindh and sits on the treasury benches, alleged that on one hand, Imran Khan stated that he did not want to talk to the army and, on the other, PTI leaders were begging for mercy from the army.

Mr Vawda, who had claimed in a TV show on Monday evening that Imran Khan knew that “something big was going to happen” ahead of the October 2022 assassination of Arshad Sharif in Kenya, directly accused him of having a role in the journalist’s murder.

“I have given just one proof about Arshad Sharif. What a coincidence that everyone including Imran Khan, [former ISI chief] Faiz Hameed and [ex-MNA] Murad Saeed all knew before time. A journalist was martyred for the sake of your politics,” declared Mr Vawda, threatening that he had more evidence, which he could present by pushing just one button after which the PTI leaders would not be able to show their faces.

He said that on the one hand, the PTI had challenged the changes made in NAB laws and, on the other, Imran Khan was seeking relief under the same changed law.

He said the PTI was in pain because Faiz Hameed, who had brought it to power, was under detention. He then praised Army Chief Gen Asim Munir for launching “internal accountability” and providing an environment of justice within the institution.

At this point, a number of PTI members rose to their seats and started protest over his remarks, but Mr Vawda continued his speech, ignoring the protest and asked the chair to put the house in order. Responding to the protest, he said he had spent 15 years in the PTI and knew many things.

PTI’s Falak Naz was heard shouting at Mr Vawda and questioning his status in the Senate, which further infuriated Mr Vawda, who then started targeting the PTI leadership for using abusive language against the opponents and trolling him on social media. He said he could not tolerate if someone would abuse his mother.

Mr Vawda also lashed out at the KP chief minister for threatening a jailbreak to get Imran Khan released and challenged him to do so. He said they would teach a lesson to Mr Gandapur and hang him upside down before sending him back to his province. He also assailed Gandapur’s remarks about Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and termed it a part of the culture of PTI politics.

“Gandapur has gone back after eating patties,” he said without elaborating, and castigated the KP chief minister for targeting the army in his speech at the Sangjani public meeting.

After hearing the objectionable words from Ms Naz, the senator asked the chairman to call the sergeant-at-arms and “throw her out of the house”. When the chairman asked Ms Naz to tender an apology, Mr Vawda said the chair could not make such an offer on his behalf as it was his dignity which had been hit.

The Senate proceedings took a dramatic turn and the house descended into a chaos when the members from both sides of the aisle started shouting against each other. PPP’s Sherry Rehman, with some other senators, was seen moving between the treasury and opposition benches and a number of treasury senators gathered in front of the chairman’s dais demanding stern action against Ms Naz.

Mr Gilani gave the floor to Mr Faraz in an effort to pacify the situation. However, the protesting treasury members did not allow him to complete his speech.

“Try not to be provocative, lets cool down,” said Mr Faraz before taking his seat after refusing to speak due to constant protest by the treasury members.

Mr Gilani repeatedly asked Ms Naz to tender an apology or face suspension, but she refused to do so and continued verbal attacks on Mr Vawda.

The Senate chairman then announced his ruling regarding the two-day suspension of the membership of Ms Naz and adjourned the sitting till Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, soon after the question hour, Mr Faraz blasted the government for the dramatic incidents and the arrest of PTI lawmakers on Monday night. He said the sanctity of parliament had been violated with the arrest of the lawmakers from the premises of parliament.

He regretted that the treasury members had not condemned the incident, adding that the government made every effort to stop the people from attending the PTI’s Sept 8 public meeting by blocking roads.

