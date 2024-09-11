Maldives ministers quit over Modi jibe

MALE: Two Maldi­vian ministers resigned on Tuesday, months after their suspension following a furious spat with India for alleged “derogatory remarks” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Mohamed Muizzu suspended three ministers in January for their remarks, including one calling Modi a “clown”.

The now ex-ministers had criticised Modi following his visit to promote the Indian territory of Lakshadweep, a cluster of atolls just north of the Maldives, as a tourist destination.

Modi posted photographs of himself snorkelling, and suggested the islands should be on the list of any tourist.

There was no word on a third minister, who was also suspended in January.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2024