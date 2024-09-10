Dozens put on Fourth Schedule in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has put the names of a large number of people on the Fourth Schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The home department has not issued any notification, but many people have confirmed to Dawn that their names have been included in the Fourth Schedule and they have been asked to report to CTD and police. Sources said the action has been taken on the recommendations of district intelligence committees.

Including a name in the Fourth Schedule under the ATA means the person concerned has become a proscribed person. Restrictions impo­sed on such persons include passport embargo, freezing of bank accounts, ban on financial support and credit, arms licence embargo, and employment clearance restrictions.

Baloch Student Organisation chief Balaach Qadir Baloch, Secretary General Samand Baloch and Information Secretary Shakoor Baloch are among those who have been put on the list.

The name of the chairman of another faction of BSO, which is affiliated with National Party (NP), Bohir Saleh Baloch was also included in the list.

“We have been asked to report to the CTD, but we have not done so as yet,” Balaach Baloch said.

Abid Mir, who has authored several books, has also been put on the Fourth Schedule.

Akram Dost, a social activist who frequently participates in rallies calling for the recovery of missing persons, has also been included in the list.

A home department official, while seeking anonymity, confirmed that dozens of names have been put in Fourth Schedule. He said names of around 300 people were finalised for putting on the list. “As many as 130 people belong to Quetta who have been included in the Fourth Schedule,” he said.

NP President Dr Malik Baloch claimed that 3,000 people are going to be included in the Fourth Schedule.

“I know many people who are patriots. Why is the government pushing these innocent people towards BLA,” he asked, warning that the result of this move would not be in the interest of the country.

Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader Dr Mahrang Balochi also confirmed that a large number of BYC supporters were put on the Fourth Schedule.

