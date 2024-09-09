E-Paper | September 09, 2024

Woman allegedly strangled to death by husband in Karachi’s Landhi: police

Imtiaz Ali Published September 9, 2024 Updated September 9, 2024 09:07pm

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband in Karachi’s Landhi area on Monday, police officials said.

Quaidabad police said that the “tortured” body of the victim, identified as Fatima, was recovered from her home in the Sherpao Colony near Aqsa Masjid.

The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for legal formalities. As of the time of writing, no first information report (FIR) related to the case had been filed with the police.

Quaidabad Police Station House Officer (SHO) Ghulam Husain Pirzada told Dawn.com that Fatima was strangled to death, quoting doctors’ reports.

“The police had detained Fatima’s husband upon the complaint of her sister,” SHO Pirzada said, adding that the suspect claimed his wife had died by suicide.

SHO Pirzada said that the couple married in 2017 and had two children. Three months ago, a quarrel erupted between them, and in a fit of anger, the suspect verbally divorced the victim.

A local religious scholar told the couple that their divorce proceedings would be complete within three months if they did not reconcile. The officer said that the three-month reconciliation period ended on Sunday and the couple had not reconciled their relationship.

During an initial probe, it transpired that the victim demanded her dowry and other valuables from her husband, which led to a heated argument. The matter escalated and ended in the suspect allegedly killing his wife, the police said.

According to SHO Pirzada, crime scene investigators said a rope was attached to a door, which the suspect alleges the victim used to take her own life. However, the official said that circumstantial evidence suggested the incident was not a suicide.

The official added that police were investigating the case further and added that an FIR would be filed under the provisions of murder when the victim’s sister approached the police.

In December 2023, the Asian Development Bank reported in a study that domestic violence was emerging as a silent pandemic in Pakistan, posing a serious challenge to society and the state.

The report, ‘Gendered Impacts of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Central and West Asia’, quoted a survey carried out in Punjab and Sindh which reported an increase in threats of physical violence (40 per cent) and physical assault from spouses (46pc).

According to the report, development partners in Pakistan also stressed that the rate of violence against women and girls increased significantly due to the loss of livelihoods and restrictions, highlighting the importance of a change of narrative in the country.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

More ‘austerity’
Updated 09 Sep, 2024

More ‘austerity’

Reducing the number of federal employees will not make much difference without wide-ranging reforms to cut perks of higher bureaucracy.
Plastic menace
09 Sep, 2024

Plastic menace

South Asian countries must put aside political hostilities and work together to tackle the shared environmental threat of plastic pollution.
Paralympics feat
09 Sep, 2024

Paralympics feat

Haider Ali must be celebrated and supported for he has, on his own, given Pakistan a spot on the medals table.
Security challenges
Updated 08 Sep, 2024

Security challenges

It has been clear for a while that local populations in areas currently most affected by terrorism and militancy still do not want grand operations.
Irsa law changes
08 Sep, 2024

Irsa law changes

THE proposed controversial changes to the Irsa law, which aim to restructure the water regulator, will significantly...
Gaza polio campaign
08 Sep, 2024

Gaza polio campaign

AFTER 11 months of savage Israeli violence, Gaza’s health and sanitation systems have collapsed. As a result, the...