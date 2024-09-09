E-Paper | September 09, 2024

GB sees plot behind attacks in Balochistan

Jamil Nagri Published September 9, 2024 Updated September 9, 2024 10:03am
Locals wait as the road is blocked after railway tracks collapsed, a day after separatist militants conducted deadly attacks, in Bolan district of Balochistan on Aug 27, 2024. — Reuters/File
Locals wait as the road is blocked after railway tracks collapsed, a day after separatist militants conducted deadly attacks, in Bolan district of Balochistan on Aug 27, 2024. — Reuters/File

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan government and opposition leaders have condemned recent militant attacks on civilians and security personnel in Balochistan and termed them a conspiracy to destabilise the country and undermine the China-Pakistan Economic Corri­dor (CPEC) project.

They demanded strict action to eliminate increasing militancy in Baloch­istan in order to ensure safety of CPEC as Gilgit-Baltistan is its gateway.

GB home minister Shams Lone talking to journalists condemned the attacks in Balochistan. He said such attacks are aimed at destabilising the country and they are a plot against CPEC project.

“These horrific attacks indicate that Baloch militants have intensified their violent campaign against security forces, public installations, Chinese inte­rests and civilians to create anarchy and uncertainty in the country, he said.

Opposition leader Kazim Mesum said international powers have plans to sabotage CPEC project through militants. “As gateway to CPEC, the GB people are more concerned about the increasing violent acts in Balochistan,” he said.

The opposition leader regretted militant gro­ups, particularly BLA, had involved women and children in acts of terror in Baloch­istan.

Earlier, GB Chief Minister Gulbar Khan condemned the terrorist attacks in Balochistan and said that the GB government shares the grief of the bereaved families.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2024

