Cup of tea in Kabul has cost Pakistan: Dar

• Deputy prime minister lashes out at past govt, links its ‘mistakes’ to surge in terrorism

• Highlights positive shift in Pakistan-UK ties, seeks strategic partnership

• Denies backdoor talks with PTI; dismisses notion Nawaz Sharif is inactive

• Mentions efforts to resume PIA flights to UK

LONDON: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who also holds the foreign affairs portfolio, on Saturday hit out at the supposed mistakes made by the Imran Khan government, particularly in relation to economic and security decisions, and linked the former administration’s ‘missteps’ to the current rise in terrorism and economic challenges.

Mr Dar made the rem­a­rks at a wide-ranging press conference held at the Pakistan High Commi­ss­i­on in London’s Belgravia district, where he also spoke about UK-Pakistan relations as well as the political and security situation in the country. He rued mistakes made by the government and military officials of the past but struck an optimistic tone about the country’s future.

The deputy premier arrived in London on Wednesday on an official visit and met members of the British government and Pakistani diaspora, dubbing it a “useful, busy and fruitful” trip.

During the press conference, Mr Dar made significant statements about a “three-star general who went to Kabul to have a cup of tea” in 2021 and linked the decisions made by then-spymaster Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to release militants to the uptick in terrorism across the country today.

“Those released at that time are masterminding terrorism in Balochistan,” he said.

“The country is paying a price for that cup of tea in Afghanistan,” he said, without naming retired Gen Hameed but making an oblique reference to the former ISI chief’s Kabul visit in September 2021, weeks after the Taliban took over Kabul, during which he was pictured having a cup of tea and recorded on video saying that “everything will be fine” when asked by a journalist.

To a question whether Lt Gen Hameed went to Kabul at that time with the permission of then-prime minister Imran Khan, Mr Dar said, “I find it difficult to accept that he could have gone without the permission of the prime minister. We are working with the security establishment on issues today, these things are not possible without the prime minister’s approval.”

He added that the curr­ent military establishm­ent “cannot be praised en­o­ugh” as its members are very professional. “Their agenda is Pakistan, as is ours. This is a very good omen. They are not interested in who comes in government or opposition.”

Pak-UK relations

Mr Dar said his visit to the UK has been “fruitful for Pakistan” and that he looks forward to taking the relationship to a strategic partnership. “We had a cold shoulder in the last few years that has been broken. My engagement with (Foreign Secretary) David Lammy was positive and very forward-looking.”

He said major global conflicts and issues, including the situation in India-held Kashmir, Gaza and Islamophobia in the UK and Europe, also came under discussion.

“Earlier, there was a slowness in the relationship. I wouldn’t call it lukewarm, but now we want to take it to an enhanced strategic partnership given that we have major trade volume with the UK and a huge presence of Pakistanis here.”

He said that the claims of Pakistan being in international isolation had been proven wrong due to the “active guidance and tireless efforts” of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team.

Imran’s trial

On questions about Imran Khan and the prospect of a civilian leader being tried in a military court, Mr Dar said: “We have not made a new law. Whatever is happening with Imran Khan is happening according to the law. When it comes to attacking security installations, the issue falls under the army law. I can’t guess what will happen, but I can say his case will proceed as per the law.”

On whether the government is engaged in backdoor talks with PTI, Mr Dar said there are no talks as the government’s “hands are tied after the May 9 riots”.

When asked why PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has maintained silence since he left London despite serious issues, Mr Dar denied the impression that Mr Sharif was inactive. He insisted that the elder Sharif was engaging with PML-N teams at both federal and provincial levels, offering his advice and recommendations.

Mr Dar said the government was striving to revive flights to and from the United Kingdom as soon as possible. “We have made every effort. We even changed the laws as per the latest requirements of the Aviation Authority of the UK to solve the issue of resumption of PIA flights,” he said.

He stressed that Pakistan attached high importance to the long-standing partnership with the United Kingdom, and the real pivot of the bilateral relationship was the Pakistani diaspora.

“I believe that the British-Pakistanis have proved to be the most articulate, the most diverse, and the most effective and vibrant, and they are contributing not only to the development of the host country but also that of Pakistan,” he added.

With additional input from APP

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2024