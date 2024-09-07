Power tariff increased by Rs1.743

ISLAMABAD: The Nati­­onal Electric Power Regu­latory Authority (Nepra) on Friday allowed a Rs1.743 per unit increase in electricity rates across the country for three months — Sept to Nov — to provide Rs43.23 billion funds to ex-Wap­da distribution companies.

Nepra “has determined a positive adjustment of Rs43,230 million on acc­ount of variation in capacity charges, variable O&M, additional recovery on incremental sales, use of system charges, market ope­­­­­rator fee and FCA impact on T&D losses for 4th quarter of FY2023-24”.

Therefore, it said, it “has decided to allow positive quarterly adjustments of Rs43.23bn pertaining to the 4th quarter of the FY2023-24, in a period of 3 months i.e. September to November 2024, at a uniform rate of Rsl.7432/kwh, to be applicable to all consumer categories, except lifeline consumers and prepaid consumers”.

This positive tariff adjus­­tment will apply to the consumers of K-Electric as well.

Separately, Nepra also notified that a negative “adjustment of Rs0.3692/kWh shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units, electric vehicle charging stations, prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for pre-paid tariff and agriculture consumers of all Discos”.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2024