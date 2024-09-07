E-Paper | September 07, 2024

Power tariff increased by Rs1.743

Khaleeq Kiani Published September 7, 2024 Updated September 7, 2024 09:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Nati­­onal Electric Power Regu­latory Authority (Nepra) on Friday allowed a Rs1.743 per unit increase in electricity rates across the country for three months — Sept to Nov — to provide Rs43.23 billion funds to ex-Wap­da distribution companies.

Nepra “has determined a positive adjustment of Rs43,230 million on acc­ount of variation in capacity charges, variable O&M, additional recovery on incremental sales, use of system charges, market ope­­­­­rator fee and FCA impact on T&D losses for 4th quarter of FY2023-24”.

Therefore, it said, it “has decided to allow positive quarterly adjustments of Rs43.23bn pertaining to the 4th quarter of the FY2023-24, in a period of 3 months i.e. September to November 2024, at a uniform rate of Rsl.7432/kwh, to be applicable to all consumer categories, except lifeline consumers and prepaid consumers”.

This positive tariff adjus­­tment will apply to the consumers of K-Electric as well.

Separately, Nepra also notified that a negative “adjustment of Rs0.3692/kWh shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units, electric vehicle charging stations, prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for pre-paid tariff and agriculture consumers of all Discos”.

Published in Dawn, September 7th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Furtive measures
Updated 07 Sep, 2024

Furtive measures

NEARLY seven months after its controversial conduct of the 2024 general election, the Election Commission of ...
PCB hot seat
Updated 07 Sep, 2024

PCB hot seat

MOHSIN Naqvi is facing criticism from all quarters. Pakistan’s cricket board chief, who is also the country’s...
Rapes most foul
07 Sep, 2024

Rapes most foul

UNTIL the full force of the law is applied on perpetrators, insecurity will stalk Pakistan’s girl children and...
Positive overtures
Updated 06 Sep, 2024

Positive overtures

It is hoped politicians refusing to frame Balochistan’s problems in black and white is taken as a positive overture by the province's people.
Capital poll delay
06 Sep, 2024

Capital poll delay

THE ECP has cancelled the local government elections in Islamabad for the third time subsequent to a recent ...
Perks galore
06 Sep, 2024

Perks galore

A parasitic bureaucracy still upholds colonial customs whereby a struggling citizenry and flood victims are subservient to status.