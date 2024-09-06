E-Paper | September 06, 2024

457 prisoners pardoned in Bahrain

AFP Published September 6, 2024 Updated September 6, 2024 07:07am

MANAMA: Bahrain has pardoned hundreds of inmates, the second major amnesty in months, as the Gulf state moves to ease lingering tensions from its crushing of Arab Spring pro-democracy protests.

Scores of prisoners were released from a notorious Bahrain jail on Thursday following a royal pardon issued on Wednesday concerning 457 inmates, according to activists. They included dissidents detained following a crackdown on Shia-led protests from 2011, the Britain-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy said.

