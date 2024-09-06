E-Paper | September 06, 2024

Pesco told to register FIRs against grid takeovers

Khaleeq Kiani Published September 6, 2024 Updated September 6, 2024 08:31am

ISLAMABAD: After months of restraint, the federal government has decided to take legal action against the forced takeovers of grid stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and deploy the Frontier Constabulary for protection of the power company’s infrastructure.

The issue has been a point of friction between the federal government led by PML-N and the PTI provincial government since the general election.

According to power division sources, based on the discussion in a committee formed by the PM, the power division on Thurs­day wrote a letter to the chairman of Peshawar Electric Supply Company’s (Pesco) board of directors for strict action against those involved in the forced takeover of grid stations.

It stated that “FIRs shall be registered against the perpetrators, without fear or favour”, and if the local police refused to file a case, the power utility company should file an application with the respective sessions judges for FIR under Section 22-B of the Code of Criminal Procedure Code.

The letter said if an FIR is still not registered, Pesco should hire an “experienced legal counsel” and submit a petition with the Peshawar High Court.

The power division has also asked the Pesco chairman to send requirements for the deployment of FC — which comes under the Ministry of Interior’s command — for the protection of grid stations and other assets of the power company.

The matter will subsequently be taken up with the Ministry of Interior for deploying FC personnel, the letter added.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2024

