Five girls raped at school in Gujranwala

GUJRAT: In a shocking incident, the case of rape of at least five underage schoolgirls by the husband of their schoolteacher at a government school has surfaced in Saleem Colony (Therri Sansi) of Gujranwala.

Reports said the suspect was running a canteen at the non-formal literacy centre where his wife was a teacher. The suspect had been raping the minor girls, belonging to the age group of 11 to 14 years, for quite some time. He would also make the pictures and videos of the victim girls in compromising condition to blackmail them to keep them silent. However, one of the victims narrated her ordeal to her parents on Wednesday and the parents registered a complaint with Saddar Police Station against the suspect. Police took action and arrested him.

On the other hand, Punjab Minister for School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat took notice of the schoolgirls’ rape case, suspended two teachers from service and temporarily closed the school.

Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Department Secretary Syed Haider Iqbal constituted a three-member inquiry committee consisting of senior department officials, namely a deputy director, assistant director literacy and the district education officer (DEO) of Gujranwala, to probe the matter. The committee was directed to submit an inquiry report within 24 hours.

Suspect arrested; minister takes action, suspends two teachers

The secretary dispatched the departmental investigation team to Gujranwala, instructing its members to assess the scene, conduct an investigation and record statements from the affected students, parents, and local residents.

In Gujranwala, City Police Officer Rana Ayaz Saleem took notice of the incident and directed the police station concerned to arrest the suspect for initiating legal proceedings against him.

A spokesman for Gujranwala police said the suspect was arrested and the mobile phone seized from him had a number of video clips of the victim schoolgirls whereas the suspect had also confessed to committing the crimes. He said the medical examination of the victims had been conducted by the doctors at the Gujranwala District Headquarters Hospital and added that the initial medical examination confirmed the rape of three girls and attempted rape on two other victims; however, the medical reports and samples would be sent for forensic tests to further ascertain the facts.

At least five cases were registered against him on charges of rape and child pornography etc on complaints of fathers of the victim girls.

All the five cases have been lodged under sections 376 (iii) and 292 (C) of the Pakistan Penal Code against the suspect.

(Imran Gabol from Lahore also contributed to this story)

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2024