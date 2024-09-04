E-Paper | September 04, 2024

Govt, PTI beseech Akhtar Mengal to take back resignation, continue to act as Balochistan’s voice in NA

Nadir Guramani | Dawn.com Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 08:13pm
A government delegation led by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah meets Balochistan National Party-Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
A government delegation led by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah meets Balochistan National Party-Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

The government and the PTI beseeched Balochistan National Party-Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal on Wednesday to take back his resignation as an MNA and continue to be a voice for Balochistan in the National Assembly.

Mengal resigned from the National Assembly a day ago citing frustration and lack of freedom in parliament as well as the apathy of lawmakers towards insecurity faced by the people of Balochistan.

He was elected as an MNA from Khuzdar (NA-256) in the February 8 elections. He was also elected as an MNA in 2018. Mengal also served as the chief minister of Balochistan.

The veteran politician’s resignation came amid a precarious security situation in Balochistan following recent deadly attacks and a rise in protests against enforced disappearances over the last few months.

A government delegation led by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs and Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah visited Mengal at the Parliament Lodges today to convince him to retract his resignation.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sanaullah said: “We requested him to remain a part of parliament and to continue his struggle in the same way as he always has within the ambit of the law and the Constitution to talk about Balochistan’s rights and deprivation.

“The bravery with which he has fought the case of the people of Balochistan, all of us are appreciative of him and we are with him.”

Sanaullah said Mengal had “registered our review petition” and hoped that it would be accepted by the veteran politician.

“We respect him immensely and he has a very powerful and strong voice and role in Balochistan’s rights and deprivation and it should remain in parliament.”

Sanaullah said the concerns that Mengal had expressed were a “keepsake” with the delegation and would be forwarded to the “concerned quarters”.

Meanwhile, Mengal himself had a different take on the meeting. Questioned on whether the government delegation convinced him to review his resignation, he said: “They tried to convince me but I think I convinced them. I have no intention [of retracting my resignation].”

Reiterating his concerns, he said he had raised the issues of injustices in Balochistan such as missing persons, resources, violence, and dead bodies with “every government and its allies but they can’t seem to understand” despite his plain and clear language.

He said he had nothing more to say now.

Veteran PPP politician Raza Rabbani issued a press release saying that Mengal’s resignation was a “distress signal” from Balochistan.

“It is yet another reminder that Balochistan, rich in resources but impoverished by neglect, continues to be marginalised and ignored.

“Nationalist leaders like Mengal chose the path of mainstream politics over separatism, hoping that their participation in the parliamentary process brings the plight of their people to the attention of the federation.”

He called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to bring Mengal back to parliament as a “priority”.

“The state must listen to him and other nationalist leaders who have chosen the path of dialogue over violence.

“The issues that have pushed Balochistan to the brink must be addressed immediately.

“A political solution to the Balochistan issue is all the more important in order to neutralise the threat pushed by militant organisations that seek to destabilise the country,” Rabbani said.

A PTI delegation led by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub also visited Mengal to urge him to rescind his resignation.

Expressing serious concern over the current situation in Balochistan, the PTI asked Mengal to rejoin the struggle within parliament.

The delegation alleged that the government had made the current National Assembly a “rubber stamp” subject to censorship, unable to show any seriousness despite repeated discussion of Balochistan’s problems.

“The people of Balochistan will not be left alone in this hour of difficulty,” Ayub said.

