Cabinet okays trade pact with Mercosur

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet gave ex post facto approval on Tuesday and endorsed the signing of the Trade Framework Agreement between Pakistan and Mercosur, a South American trade bloc comprising Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Presiding over the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the South American market could be advantageous for Pakistani products as it has yet to be explored. He instructed the authorities concerned to swiftly pursue the agreements and memorandums of understanding related to the economy which had been pending for long.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the slowing inflation to a single-digit level in August and appreciated the efforts of the finance ministry, State Bank governor, and other allied departments in this regard. Calling for more efforts to bring in economic stability, the prime minister said that creating employment opportunities was among the government’s priorities.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2024