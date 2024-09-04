E-Paper | September 04, 2024

Cabinet okays trade pact with Mercosur

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 4, 2024 Updated September 4, 2024 06:45am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting of the federal cabinet on September 3. — Photo courtesy: PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting of the federal cabinet on September 3. — Photo courtesy: PID

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet gave ex post facto approval on Tuesday and endorsed the signing of the Trade Framework Agreement between Pakistan and Mercosur, a South American trade bloc comprising Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Presiding over the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the South American market could be advantageous for Pakistani products as it has yet to be explored. He instructed the authorities concerned to swiftly pursue the agreements and memorandums of understanding related to the economy which had been pending for long.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the slowing inflation to a single-digit level in August and appreciated the efforts of the finance ministry, State Bank governor, and other allied departments in this regard. Calling for more efforts to bring in economic stability, the prime minister said that creating employment opportunities was among the government’s priorities.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Inflation decline
Updated 04 Sep, 2024

Inflation decline

In the given circumstances, the ‘victory statement’ against inflation by the prime minister is a little premature.
Political lawfare
04 Sep, 2024

Political lawfare

The govt should know that its proposed legislation is projecting desperation, not power.
Test meltdown
04 Sep, 2024

Test meltdown

Pakistan cricket is struggling and something must change radically — perhaps a complete overhaul of the existing system.
The way out
03 Sep, 2024

The way out

Till the civilian leadership accepts that politics require compromise, nothing can be expected to change.
Land and power
03 Sep, 2024

Land and power

NO nexus is stronger than the link between political power and plots (land) in this country. This has always been ...
Degree drama
03 Sep, 2024

Degree drama

ELEMENTS within the state continue to employ underhanded, even farcical methods to silence their critics. Take the...