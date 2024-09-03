Karachi police officer suspended for ‘improper and irresponsible behaviour’ after posting TikTok video

A woman police officer in Karachi was suspended for posting a TikTok video while on duty and revealing her team’s location, a notification by Sindh Police said on Wednesday.

Police Constable Maria Gill, posted at the Gizri Police Station District South, Karachi, was suspended with immediate effect “due to improper and irresponsible behaviour towards performance of official duties at place of deployment, leading to negligence and dereliction of duty,” said the notification, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

In the video, seen by Dawn.com, she could be heard saying: “Hello guys, Assalamoalikum. Today, I am posted for duty at the Mai Kolachi Road outside Bahria College.

“As you can see, there’s a heavy police presence here,” she says while pointing towards four other police officers seated at a bus stop. One of the officers could be seen waving at the camera as Gill captured them in the video.

She then gestured to her motorcycle parked next to her.

“Whoever wants to meet me, you can come here and meet me. I am posted on duty here today,” she said while saying goodbye.

The notification was issued by Syed Asad Raza, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South Zone.

It added that Gill would undergo a counselling session conducted by Station House Officer Women South Zone. She would also be shifted to Police Headquarters South Zone, where she would have to “attend daily roll call/parade,” the notification said.

“She shall draw pay and allowances as admissible under the rules,” the notification said.

Speaking to Dawn.com, DIG South Raza said a report of Gill has been sought by the senior superintendent of police.

“The police is a professional organisation and no one can be allowed to engage in such irresponsible acts,” he said.

In July, a Chiniot policeman was suspended from service for facilitating a transgender person for making a TikTok video in the SHO office.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmad took notice of a TikTok video that went viral on social media in which a transgender is seen sitting in the official chair of the SHO in the Chiniot City Police Station and recording a video.