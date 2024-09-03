E-Paper | September 03, 2024

Lal Masjid cleric’s spouse, others booked

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 3, 2024 Updated September 3, 2024 07:35am

ISLAMABAD: Spouse of former Lal Masjid cleric was booked along with 40 female students and other persons under separate charges including terrorism, police said on Monday.

The case has been registered with Lohi Bher police station under section 11-X of the Anti-Terrorism Act along with sections 148, 149, 353, 186, 341, 440, 188, 506(ii) and 427 of PPC.

The police said students of Jamia Hafsa, led by Umme Hassan, along with armed individuals reached Bahria Town Phase 4 and blocked the road from the roundabout side. They were chanting slogans against the government and district administration, they said.

The group alleged that immoral activities were taking place in the vicinity in connivance with the capital police and administration.

They forcibly shut down commercial centres and shops, threatening traders with dire consequences.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and informed the protesters about the imposition of Section 144 of CrPC, banning all types of gatherings, including protests. Despite this, the female students and the individuals accompanying them resisted and attacked police with batons and sticks, manhandled them and also damaged the official vehicle.

They brandished weapons and forcefully closed the business centres located there, the police added.

Earlier, Ms Hassan in a video message claimed that the religious seminary Jamia Hafsa, operational in Bahria Town since 2008 or 2009, was surrounded by obscenity and nudity, accusing local authorities of turning a blind eye.

She said families could not come here after sunset, adding that the management was helpless as the police did not support it taking action.

They are operating in connivance with seniors officers of the police and administration, she alleged.

Umme Hassan asked the interior minister, IGP, DIG and DC to take action against those involved, otherwise they would act, adding that “when it comes to my daughters, I will not tolerate it”.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2024

