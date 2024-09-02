E-Paper | September 02, 2024

Over 60 dead as heavy rains batter parts of India, causing widespread flooding

Anadolu Agency Published September 2, 2024 Updated September 2, 2024 05:50pm
Indian soldiers help people cross a stream in Wayanad using a rope on September 2. — Anadolu
Indian officials reported on Monday that more than 60 people have died across three states due to severe flooding caused by heavy rains over the past several days.

The states affected include Gujarat in the west and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the south. Gujarat has reported the highest number of fatalities, with over 45 deaths. Telangana has seen nine deaths, while Andhra Pradesh has reported 10.

The Indian Army has been deployed in Gujarat, where floods have devastated large areas since August 27. Troops with specialised equipment are working around the clock to assist with rescue operations.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu vowed to expedite relief efforts and encouraged affected residents to remain resilient. “I wish the affected people to be brave,” he said.

In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy announced a financial assistance package of 500,000 Indian Rupees (nearly $5,960) to the families of those who died due to the floods.

Reddy also urged the federal government to classify the disaster as a “national calamity”.

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi extended his condolences to the victims’ families and called on Congress leaders and workers to mobilise resources for relief and rescue efforts.

“I urge Congress leaders and workers to mobilise all available resources to support the ongoing relief and rescue efforts,” Gandhi wrote on X.

