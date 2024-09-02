E-Paper | September 02, 2024

‘Thought I was going to die’, says Badosa after US Open win

Agencies Published September 2, 2024 Updated September 2, 2024 07:46am
CHINA’S Yafan Wang returns to Paula Badosa of Spain during their US Open match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sunday.—AFP
CHINA’S Yafan Wang returns to Paula Badosa of Spain during their US Open match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sunday.—AFP

NEW YORK: Paula Badosa reached the US Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday by conquering Wang Yafan as well as New York’s suffocating humidity.

The 26th-seeded Spaniard came through 6-1, 6-2 for her best Grand Slam result since she considered quitting the due to a serious back injury.

Despite the one-sided scoreline, the first two games on Sunday took 17 minutes to complete while Badosa saved all eight break points she faced.

“It was so humid I thought I was going to die,” said the 26-year-old New York-born player of the humidity which hit 85% at noon. “I knew she was tough but I’m tougher.”

Badosa is the first Spanish woman to make the quarter-finals since Carla Suarez Navarro in 2018 while it has been 28 years since a Spaniard last reached semi-finals. That honour fell to Conchita Martinez in 1996.

On Saturday, Jannik Sinner avoided the fate of his top riv­als, reaching the fourth rou­nd of the US Open while fellow top seed Iga Swiatek also advanced with a comfortable victory.

With defending champion Novak Djokovic forced out by a shock loss to Alexei Popyrin in the third round on Friday and another title contender, Carlos Alcaraz, sent crashing by Botic van de Zandschulp in round two a day earlier, all eyes were on Sinner.

The Italian thumped Chris­topher O’Connell 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 to underline his credentials as the outright favourite at the year’s final major.

Up next for the Australian Open champion is Tommy Paul who overcame Canadian Gabriel Diallo 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(3). Paul’s compatriot Ashlyn Krueger fell 6-1, 6-1 to Liudmila Samsonova.

French Open champion Swiatek later swatted aside Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-2 with a near-flawless performance after a chat with 23-times major winner Serena Williams, who retur­ned to the US Open as a fan, after retiring in 2022.

Australian 10th seed Alex de Minaur outlast Briton Dan Evans 6-3, 6-7(4-7), 6-0, 6-0 while Jack Draper beat Van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Caroline Wozniacki eased past Jessika Ponchet 6-3, 6-2 and Daniil Medvedev breezed past Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Sporting futures

Sporting futures

Umair Javed
This current moment, amidst Arshad’s achievement and cricket’s decay, can act as an inflection point for other sports.

Editorial

Bad air
Updated 02 Sep, 2024

Bad air

An average resident’s life expectancy is still reduced by 3.3 years due to air pollution in Pakistan, AQLI report says.
Ulema’s role
02 Sep, 2024

Ulema’s role

ALONG with robust action from the state, all elements within society are required to play their role to fend off the...
Protect women
02 Sep, 2024

Protect women

ENTRENCHED misogynistic and patriarchal beliefs have normalised violence against women in society; harassment, rape,...
In demand
Updated 01 Sep, 2024

In demand

It is hoped that JUI-F will not become part of any scheme to amend the Constitution till the question of reserved seats is resolved by the Supreme Court.
Economic pessimism
01 Sep, 2024

Economic pessimism

A RECENT survey reckons that widespread pessimism and gloom prevail among Pakistanis, as economic hardships continue...
Malnutrition epidemic
01 Sep, 2024

Malnutrition epidemic

MALNUTRITION has been a primary factor in Pakistan’s disease burden for many years. Recently, the Women’s...