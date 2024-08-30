E-Paper | August 30, 2024

Religious groups misusing Islamic laws: Council of Islamic Ideology chief

Kalbe Ali Published August 30, 2024 Updated August 30, 2024 10:42am
Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Raghib Hussain Naimi. — APP/File
Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Raghib Hussain Naimi. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: “Religious outfits” manipulate Islamic laws to suit their likes and dislikes, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) chairman said on Thursday.

“No law carries the death penalty for desecration of Holy Quran, but religious elements resort to mob justice to kill suspects,” Dr Raghib Hussain Naimi said. “This is not only un-Islamic but also contrary to the law of the land.”

Talking to media here at the CII office, Dr Naimi said blasphemy laws had four different punishments. The punishment for desecration of the Holy Quran is life imprisonment while the punishment for insulting members of the Holy Prophet’s (Peace be upon him) household and his companions (Sahaba) is seven years imprisonment, the CII chief added.

The punishment for violation of the Prohibition of Qadianiyat Ordinance is three years.

The law envisages death penalty only for a person found guilty of blaspheming the Holy Prophet (PBUH)

The law envisages death penalty only for a person proven guilty of committing blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him), Dr Naimi said. “But religious groups believe that the punishment for all the four crimes is the same — death — and take the law into their own hands.

“No one has the authority to issue a Fatwa for killing an individual suspected of committing blasphemy,” Raghib Naimi said.

He criticised religious elements for “playing with the popular sentiment for political gains”.

When his attention was drawn to a perception that the CII had failed to identify and isolate clerics who issue inflammatory statements or incite the public over blasphemy, the CII chairman recounted his own recent experience.

“I declared that the Fatwa for death of the Chief Justice of Pakistan was Haram. Soon after that I received up to 500 threatening messages, some of which were laced with abusive language,” Dr Naimi said.

He said the “saner elements among religious circles” were afraid of extremists.

The CII has repeatedly stated that giving Fatwa to kill or taking the law into one’s own hands is illegal, unconstitutional and against the principles of Sharia. “Sharia does not authorise any individual to take another person’s life,” the CII chairman said.

He expressed displeasure over growing intolerance in society, regretting that many people get “emotionally charged after receiving media messages”, but they are not ready to listen to religious matters in their true spirit.

“It is clear in all respects that only the state has the authority and the right to punish those found guilty of committing any blasphemy.”

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2024

Blasphemy
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Credit rating upgrade
Updated 30 Aug, 2024

Credit rating upgrade

Pakistan’s economy still isn’t in a position to hold its own without multilateral and bilateral help.
Refugee problem
30 Aug, 2024

Refugee problem

THE authorities are once again mobilising to ‘repatriate’ Afghan refugees, around half a million of whom have...
Press club curbs
30 Aug, 2024

Press club curbs

THE state’s decision to curb activities at the Quetta Press Club is, in fact, a move towards enforcing censorship....
Delayed approval
29 Aug, 2024

Delayed approval

Much of the worry over the loan stems from a lack of transparency regarding the cause of delay rather than the delay itself.
Traders’ strike
29 Aug, 2024

Traders’ strike

BARELY two months into the new fiscal year, the pressure groups have become active. On Wednesday, traders and...
‘Digital inclusion’
29 Aug, 2024

‘Digital inclusion’

PAKISTAN can be an odd place. Here, high functionaries of the state can — with a straight face — hold forth on...