Swimmer Moeed Mustafa passes away at 31

LAHORE: Moeed Mustafa, Pakistan’s former international swimmer, has died in Canada at a young age of 31, his family said on Tuesday.

Moeed’s sister Mozian Mustafa, who was also a national swimmer, told Dawn that her brother passed away in Canada while adding that the cause of demise was yet to be known.

Moeed represented Pakistan at the 2007 Asian Swimming Championship held in Islamabad where he bagged a silver medal.

He also participated in the Asian Junior Age Group Swimming held in Bangkok, where 25 Pakistan swimmers had gone on self-finance basis as the federation had no funds. However, the Olympic Council of Asia bore the expenses of two promising swimmers, Moeed and Ghulam Sakina.

Moeed’s coach Hafeez Bhatti told Dawn that the athlete was a good competitor.

“Moeed was a talented swimmer who loved swimming. He made a new record at the 2007 Asian Swimming Championship.”

The deceased will be brought to Lahore on Wednesday for funeral.

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2024