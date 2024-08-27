Designer Khadija Shah appointed communications lead for PTI’s election analysis cell

The PTI on Tuesday announced the appointment of fashion designer Khadija Shah as its national lead for strategic communications and outreach for the election analysis and management cell (EAMC).

The party made the announcement in a post on social media platform X. The notification of her appointment was dated August 2.

Shah — who helms the fashion brand Élan — was arrested after the May 9 riots.

The designer was incarcerated on charges of vandalism and rioting but was released on bail in December 2023.

In April 2024, an anti-terrorism court withdrew bailable warrants for Shah, however, issued her warrants in another case of the May 9 riots.

Last month, Shah announced that she was relinquishing her US citizenship to accept a reserved National Assembly seat for women on the PTI’s ticket after former premier Imran Khan offered it to her.

Pakistani law prohibits dual nationals from serving as members of Parliament.

Yesterday, PTI approached the Supreme Court to seek implementation of its July 12 judgement in the reserved seats case, urging the court to reject the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) plea to revisit the short order.

Shah is part of the PTI MNAs waiting for the solution of the reserved seat squabble.

According to a notification issued by the party today, the head of PTI’s EAMC Salman Amjad appointed Shah as the national lead for strategic communications and outreach.