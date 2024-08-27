E-Paper | August 27, 2024

Designer Khadija Shah appointed communications lead for PTI’s election analysis cell

Dawn.com Published August 27, 2024 Updated August 27, 2024 05:38pm

The PTI on Tuesday announced the appointment of fashion designer Khadija Shah as its national lead for strategic communications and outreach for the election analysis and management cell (EAMC).

The party made the announcement in a post on social media platform X. The notification of her appointment was dated August 2.

Shah — who helms the fashion brand Élan — was arrested after the May 9 riots.

The designer was incarcerated on charges of vandalism and rioting but was released on bail in December 2023.

In April 2024, an anti-terrorism court withdrew bailable warrants for Shah, however, issued her warrants in another case of the May 9 riots.

Last month, Shah announced that she was relinquishing her US citizenship to accept a reserved National Assembly seat for women on the PTI’s ticket after former premier Imran Khan offered it to her.

Pakistani law prohibits dual nationals from serving as members of Parliament.

Yesterday, PTI approached the Supreme Court to seek implementation of its July 12 judgement in the reserved seats case, urging the court to reject the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) plea to revisit the short order.

Shah is part of the PTI MNAs waiting for the solution of the reserved seat squabble.

According to a notification issued by the party today, the head of PTI’s EAMC Salman Amjad appointed Shah as the national lead for strategic communications and outreach.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan attacks
27 Aug, 2024

Balochistan attacks

The centre cannot ignore Baloch voices anymore, especially those who condemn violence and want peace and genuine efforts for change.
Political games
27 Aug, 2024

Political games

THE government appears to be set on getting its way, even if it means upsetting the distribution of power envisioned...
Ugly sectarianism
27 Aug, 2024

Ugly sectarianism

AFTER a period of relative calm, a dangerous bout of sectarianism rocked Karachi on Sunday, leaving at least two men...
Abandoned farmers
26 Aug, 2024

Abandoned farmers

THE consequences of Pakistan’s lackadaisical approach to climate change have become painfully evident. This year,...
Delayed funds
Updated 26 Aug, 2024

Delayed funds

Of late, though, China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE appear a bit hesitant to lend a helping hand as promptly.
Missing freedoms
26 Aug, 2024

Missing freedoms

THE global community has shone a harsh light on the fraying social contract between Pakistan’s people and state, ...