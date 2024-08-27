Pakistan, China explore ways to boost defence cooperation

Gen Li Qiaoming, commander of the People’s Liberation Army’s Ground Forces, inspects a guard of honour at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, on Monday.—PPI

• Gen Li, army chief Gen Munir discuss situation at LoC, Beijing-Delhi border tensions, Afghanistan

• Chinese commander holds separate meetings with PM Shehbaz, defence minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan and China held high-level military talks on Monday, delving into pre­ssing regional security co­n­cerns and seeking ways to bolster their defence ties amid a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.

“The meeting afforded an opportunity for in-depth discussions on matters of mutual interest, regional security, military training, and measures to further augment bilateral defence cooperation,” according to a readout from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on the meeting between Army Chief Gen Asim Munir and visiting Commander of the People’s Liberation Army Ground Forces Gen Li Qiaoming at the General Headquarters.

Later, Gen Li called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

The talks at the GHQ fo­cused on pressing regio­nal security concerns, inc­luding the volatile situation along the Line of Control (LoC), the China-India border tensions, and the evolving dynamics in Kashmir and Afghanistan.

Additionally, the discussions covered Pakis­tan’s strategic military modernisation efforts, particularly its planned acquisitions from China, underscoring the deepening defence cooperation between the two countries.

The Chinese general’s visit to Pakistan came hot on the heels of his trip to Moscow, a move analysts interpret as Beijing reaching out to its closest defence allies, potentially signalling a coordinated approach to emerging security challenges.

The commander of the PLA’s Ground Force is a pivotal figure in China’s military hierarchy, responsible for crafting the operational strategy and overseeing the operations of the country’s largest military branch.

This role is uniquely positioned at the nexus of military and political power, ensuring that the PLA’s actions align with the Chinese Communist Party’s strategic objectives.

As such, the commander plays a critical role in harmonising military might with political will, making this position a linchpin of China’s national security apparatus.

Gen Munir, according to ISPR, during the discussion underscored the robust relations between the Pakistan Army and the People’s Liberation Army, highlighting the ongoing bilateral military cooperation.

The ISPR quoted the Chinese general as praising Pakistan’s fight against terrorism and extremism.

‘Trusted friends’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed Gen Li to Pakistan and underscored that both countries are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and trusted friends.

The premier highlighted that deep-rooted bilateral ties enjoy broad public, political, and institutional support in Pakistan, making them indispensable for the progress and development of both countries.

PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction at the deepening military-to-military exchanges, noting that the defence and strategic ties between Pakistan and China are vital for peace and stability in the region. These ties form the foundation of their bilateral relationship.

Gen Li, in his remarks, affirmed that China, as an iron brother, strategic partner, and reliable friend, places the highest priority on its relationship with Pakistan.

He expressed China’s desire to elevate the friendship to new levels of cooperation and collaboration.

Recognising the role of Pakistan’s armed forces in promoting regional peace and stability and combating terrorism, Gen Li reiterated the PLA’s commitment to further expanding its cooperation with Pakistan to enhance the capacity building of the two armed forces.

Cornerstone of foreign policy

During a call by Gen Li, Minister for Defence and Defence Production Khawaja Muhammad Asif said friendship with China was a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy based on convergence of views on regional and global issues.

The minister appreciated the long history of Pakistan-China relations in all fields.

He said these relations were focused on welfare of people of both countries and not against any other country.

The minister appreciated existing bilateral mechanisms, like stra­tegic dialogue, consular consultations and counter terrorism consultations. He mentioned that strategic relations between the two nations were based on mutual trust.

Khawaja Asif expressed the view that Pakistan-China security cooperation was a pillar of regional stability.

He reiterated Pakistan was committed to stability and peace in the region, with particular focus on its relations with Afghanis­tan.

A peaceful Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan and the whole region, he added.

The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan’s efforts to foster region­­al peace and stability.

