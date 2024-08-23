State Life launches digital platform

ISLAMABAD: The State Life Insurance Cor­po­ra­tion of Pakistan (SLIC) has launched its cutting-edge digital services and communication framework to enhance accessibility, transparency, and efficiency in insurance services for all Pakistanis.

The event was inaugurated by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal and attended by SLIC Chairman Sulaiman S. Mehdi and CEO Shoaib Javed Hussain and members also attended it.

An official announcement of the commerce ministry said that this gathering highlighted the far-reaching contributions of State Life as a driving force in Pakistan’s insurance sector, particularly through its administration of the social health programmes running across the country.

The organisation’s influence on capital markets is a testament to State Life’s impact on Pakistan’s economic stability and growth.

The commerce minister said that State Life’s continuous innovation and leadership in the insurance and health sectors are instrumental to the nation’s well-being and the advancement of our markets.

The State Life CEO said that SLIC digital services are technological advan­ce­ments enabling us to deliver the highest standards of transparency, efficiency, and security, ensuring that our services are accessible and beneficial to customers, partners and stakeholders.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2024