E-Paper | August 22, 2024

15 killed in blast at pharmaceuticals factory in India

Reuters Published August 22, 2024 Updated August 22, 2024 09:03am

HYDERABAD: At least 15 people were killed in an explosion on Wednesday at a pharmaceuticals manufacturing plant in southern India’s Andhra Pradesh state, a district government official said.

“Death toll as of now is 15 and is likely to go up. Nearly 40 people have been injured. Rescue operations under way,” District Superintendent of Police M Deepika said. The fire broke out in the afternoon at privately held Escientia Advanced Sciences’ 40-acre manufacturing unit that was operational since 2019 in the state’s Anakapalli district, according to district collector Vijaya Krishnan.

“The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals...it appears that there could have been a blast at the chemical reactor,” Krishnan’s office said, adding that the blast occurred during lunch time at the unit.

Escientia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The state government has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Last year, two people were killed and five others were injured in a similar fire accident that broke out in a solvent reactor at a unit of Sahithi Pharma in the Anakapalli district.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Signs of trouble
22 Aug, 2024

Signs of trouble

The administration cannot leave people in the affected areas at the mercy of terrorists.
Plugging the gap
22 Aug, 2024

Plugging the gap

IF fiscal prudence is a virtue then Pakistan’s budgets have been an exercise in vice for the last many years. This...
Karachi accident
22 Aug, 2024

Karachi accident

TWO innocents are dead. Amina, 26, and her father, Imran Arif, 60, were killed this Monday when a speeding SUV ...
Troubled tribunals
Updated 21 Aug, 2024

Troubled tribunals

Systems meant to act as a check and balance on our institutions and ensure compliance with the constitutional order keep failing us constantly.
Ceasefire farce
21 Aug, 2024

Ceasefire farce

AS Israel continues to mercilessly pound Gaza, the US pushes the fiction that a ceasefire is close in the besieged...
Silencing expression
21 Aug, 2024

Silencing expression

THE return of Aun Ali Khosa, a satirist and social media activist, has brought much relief to his family and...