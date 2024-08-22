E-Paper | August 22, 2024

Australia greenlights world’s ‘largest’ solar hub

AFP Published August 22, 2024 Updated August 22, 2024 11:22am

Map showing SunCable’s Australia-Asia PowerLink renewable energy project from Australia’s Northern Territory to Darwin and Singapore via a high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system. — AF
SYDNEY: Australia approved on Wednesday plans for a massive solar and battery farm that would export energy to Singapore, a project billed as the “largest solar precinct in the world”.

Authorities announced environmental approvals for SunCable’s US $24 billion project in Australia’s remote north that is slated to power three million homes. The project, which will include an array of panels, batteries and, eventually, a cable linking Australia with Singapore, is backed by tech billionaire and green activist Mike Cannon-Brookes.

“It will be the largest solar precinct in the world — and heralds Australia as the world leader in green energy,” said Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek. It is hoped that energy production will begin in 2030, providing four gigawatts of energy for domestic use.

Two more gigawatts would be sent to Singapore via undersea cable, supplying about 15 per cent of the city-state’s needs. SunCable Australia’s managing director Cameron Garnsworthy said the approval was “a landmark moment in the project’s journey”. Numerous approval processes and other hurdles remain despite Wednesday’s green light.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2024

