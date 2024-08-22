E-Paper | August 22, 2024

Export of surplus sugar recommended

Amin Ahmed Published August 22, 2024 Updated August 22, 2024 07:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Sugar Advisory Board on Wednesday recommended export of 100,000 tonnes of surplus sugar.

The recommendation was made at a meeting of the board, presided over by Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain. The meeting reviewed sugar stock and its prices in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Tanveer said the country has surplus sugar and no increase in the ex-mill price of sugar will be accepted because of the export.

He said the Pakistan Sugar Millls Association will ensure maintaining ex-mills price of the commodity as has been agreed earlier.

He said a summary has been sent to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet for the export of 100,000 tonnes of sugar.

The ECC will approve the export of sugar, Mr Tanveer said, adding that sugar exports will be carried out in accordance with the terms and conditions to be set by the federal cabinet.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, the secretary of industries and production, senior officials, representatives of the provinces and Pakistan Sugar Mills Association, provincial cane commissioners, FBR officials and growers.

The Sugar Advisory Board had last week recommended export of 40,000 tonnes of the commodity to Tajikistan on a government-to-government basis.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2024

