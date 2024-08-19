Devastating monsoon rains claim 16 lives in Balochistan

At least 16 people were killed, 11 injured, and nearly 3,000 were affected as the ongoing monsoon rains, which began on July 1, continued to wreak havoc across various parts of Balochistan on Monday, according to disaster management officials.

Monsoon rains across the region from June to September offer respite from the summer heat and are crucial to replenishing water supplies and sustaining agriculture, but also lead to weather-related disasters. Experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

Data from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) shows that from July 1 to August 17, 195 people have been killed and 362 injured across the country due to rain-related incidents, while 2,293 houses have been damaged.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) official Yunus Mengal told Dawn.com that 16 districts of Balochistan were affected by the recent spell of rain while relief was being provided.

“Balochistan has witnessed two dangerous spells of monsoon since July 1, where a total of 16 people have died and 11 have been injured,” Mengal said.

He added that during the spells, 417 houses were damaged due to torrential rains and flood rails — with 124 houses completely collapsing and 293 houses partially damaged. Additionally, he said a total of 2,919 people were affected by the heavy rains.

“Thirty-one kilometers of roads have been affected, six bridges were partially damaged due to stormy rains, while 120 cattle were killed during the rains,” he added.

Balochistan’s provincial government has imposed an emergency in Kalat and Ziarat, while districts such as Awaran, Kachhi, Loralai, Sohbatpur, and Lasbela have been declared calamity-hit.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Kalat with over 48 mm, followed by Usta Muhammad with 34 mm, and Sibbi with 21 mm. Quetta and Khuzdar recorded 10mm of rain each, while Zhob and Chaman recorded 9mm of rain.

Sohbatpur’s Deputy Commissioner Farida Tareen said that a river in Judair overflowed due to the rain, inundating the area and destroying rice fields.

Meanwhile, Balochistan’s National Highway Authority General Manager Agha Inayatullah clarified that all the national highways in north Balochistan were open for all kinds of traffic, with the authority and contractors “working round the clock to rectify damages” of the flood water and keep the roads open.

In the summer of 2022, Pakistan experienced one of the most devastating floods in the country due to torrential rains, killing 1,700 people, affecting 33 million individuals, and destroying houses and swathes of agricultural land, according to governmental figures.

Sindh and Balochistan were the most heavily impacted provinces. In Balochistan alone, 336 people lost their lives, 426,897 homes were damaged or destroyed, and 1,230 square kilometers (304,000 acres) of crops were lost. Additionally, approximately half a million livestock were killed.

‘Deeply saddened by loss of lives’: Sherry

PPP Vice President and former climate change minister Sherry Rehman expressed regret over the deaths from rain-related incidents, saying it was a “pity that Pakistan is once again in the grip of the effects of climate change”.

“Abnormal monsoon rains have wreaked havoc once again,” she said.

“This monsoon spell is likely to continue till August 25, so all concerned institutions need to be alert to avoid further losses.”