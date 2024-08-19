Public holiday in Sindh tomorrow for Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s urs

KARACHI: The provincial government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday (tomorrow) on account of the annual urs of Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

According to a notification, the provincial government has declared August 20 as public holiday throughout the province for all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under its administrative control, except essential services.

Officials said that all government and private schools, colleges and universities under the administrative control of the Sindh government would remain closed on Tuesday.

The three-day annual urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai is held every year from Safar 14 at his final resting place in Bhit Shah.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2024