E-Paper | August 19, 2024

Public holiday in Sindh tomorrow for Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s urs

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 19, 2024 Updated August 19, 2024 10:36am

KARACHI: The provincial government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday (tomorrow) on account of the annual urs of Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

According to a notification, the provincial government has declared August 20 as public holiday throughout the province for all government offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under its administrative control, except essential services.

Officials said that all government and private schools, colleges and universities under the administrative control of the Sindh government would remain closed on Tuesday.

The three-day annual urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai is held every year from Safar 14 at his final resting place in Bhit Shah.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reluctant austerity
Updated 19 Aug, 2024

Reluctant austerity

It must take back all unnecessary perks and privileges given to certain categories of public servants, such as free fuel, electricity and air tickets.
Investor confidence
19 Aug, 2024

Investor confidence

NO matter how much power is arrayed behind the state’s efforts to bring more investment into the country, the fact...
Playing in Bangladesh
19 Aug, 2024

Playing in Bangladesh

CAPTAIN Shan Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie have made it clear: Pakistan need to make the most of a ...
Politics of subsidies
Updated 18 Aug, 2024

Politics of subsidies

Punjab government’s ability to divert Rs45bn from its budget towards significant consumer subsidies is a step that only a province flush with cash can afford.
Heat-related deaths
18 Aug, 2024

Heat-related deaths

A RECENT news report in The Guardian highlights a harrowing reality: heat inequality is silently claiming thousands...
No manners
18 Aug, 2024

No manners

CRASS sexism and misplaced notions of moral autonomy are hallmarks of Pakistan’s political class. Instead of...