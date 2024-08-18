NDMA steps up monitoring as flood expected in Chenab

ISLAMABAD: The Nat­ional Disaster Manage­ment Authority (NDMA) has warned of heavy rainfall in northeastern and southern parts of Punjab, which is likely to flood the Chenab River.

The NDMA’s National Eme­rgency Operation Cen­tre said it is monitoring the “well marked low pressure system” in these regions.

Dr Tayab Shah, who leads NDMA’s risk assessment unit, said that the system was also active in western and northeastern parts of Balochistan as well as northern Sindh.

Under the system, rainfall is likely in Shakargarh, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts of Punjab.

Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kohlu and Kalat divisions of Balochistan are also exp­ected to receive the rainfall along with the entire northern belt of Sindh — Ghotki, Kashmore, and Qambar-Shahdadkot.

Zahra Hassan, the GIS head at NDMA, said according to the projection, the current spell would be stronger in the northeastern side of the country, affecting Noro­wal, Sialkot and Lahore with heavy rainfall.

In south Punjab, the system would affect Baha­walpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Multan Divisions. Balochistan’s Kalat, Ziarat and Zhob districts would be affected by rainfall, while Nawabshah and Sukkar in upper Sindh would also witness similar weather.

The official also confirmed that the Chenab River would be in a state of medium-level flood till August 19.

The NDMA has warned provincial disaster management authorities, irrigation departments and district administrations to devise safety and mitigation strategies.

They have also been advised to ensure “enhanced alert level” and monitor the situation.

The at-risk population from low-lying and flood-prone areas should be timely evacuated, with forewarnings for farmers and cattle herders to move away from areas adjacent to rivers, their tributaries and nullahs, the advisory cautioned.

The Pakistan Meteoro­logical Department (PMD) has updated its weather advisory, indicating a shift in the monsoon system from Karachi and lower Sindh towards central and upper Sindh and Balochistan, APP reported.

According to an alert issued on Saturday, the likelihood of heavy rain in Karachi has diminished, with a likelihood of light to moderate showers. Previously, the PMD had predicted thunderstorms for Karachi within the next 24 hours.

Jacobabad, Larkana, Dadu, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Sukkur are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

The PMD has forecast that this weather system may continue to affect Sindh until the morning of Aug 19.

In light of the weather forecast, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has warned passengers of intermittent rain in Islamabad, Peshawar, Kot Momin, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, and Thakot.

A NHMP spokesman on Saturday said travellers should exercise extreme caution while driving in rainy conditions.

