NDMA issues flood, landslide alert during monsoon

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert for flood and landslide as heavy and light rains are expected in different parts of the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, in the first week of July.

As per the NDMA forecast, moderate to heavy rains may increase water flows in nullahs, streams, and rivers, causing flash flooding in low-lying areas.

The monsoon rains may trigger hill torrents in areas of Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur along with Suleman and Kirthar mountain ranges. There is also a possibility of urban flooding in major cities.

The rains could also trigger landslides in vulnerable areas of Murree, Galiyat, Azad Kashmir, GB and mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Warns of hill torrents in D.I. Khan, D.G. Khan and Rajanpur; Karachi to remain hot, dry for four days

Meanwhile, increased temperatures and rainfall in GB and KP are expected to trigger Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (Glof) events in at-risk valleys.

The NDMA further said that dust, wind and thunderstorms, as well as heavy showers, may damage structures such as electrical poles, solar panels, hoardings, trees, and under-construction buildings.

Citizens, especially travellers and tourists, have been advised to check forecasts regarding weather and flood conditions and follow precautionary measures and take recommended alternative routes for travelling.

Rainfall in twin cities

The residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, finally got respite from sweltering heat on Sunday evening after rainfall in different areas.

The temperature dropped by five degrees Celsius in Islamabad from 41°C to 36°C during the evening.

The downpour started in the afternoon after 3:20pm and continued till 4:10 pm. However, the water level in Rawalpidi’s Leh Nullah remained low and did not rise.

For the past week, the mercury remained over 40°C. The sizzling heat made people’s lives miserable and they mostly stayed indoors in the afternoon.

According to an official, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country with a shallow westerly wave in upper areas.

“Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, windstorm/thunderstorm-rain is likely at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, northeast Balochistan, southeast Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Monday,” he said.

Heatwave to persist in Karachi

The highest temperature on Sunday was recorded in Chhor, Jacobabad at 46°C, followed by 45°C in Dadu, Hafizabad and Turbat and 44°C in Bhakkar, Sakrand and Shaheed Benazirabad areas of Sindh.

Karachi also continued to sizzle as temperature soared to 40.6°C on Sunday with relative humidity at 54 per cent.

The Met Department has forecast that the weather pattern will persist during the next three days. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 38 and 40°C in the coming days.

“The weather is hot due to dry, continental winds that have followed the westerly wave. It will remain like this for at least three to four days in Karachi,” said Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, adding that the sea breeze would either be light or remain suspended during these days.

The monsoon would likely start in southeast Sindh in the first week of July, he said.

Faiza Ilyas in Karachi also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2024