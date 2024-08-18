E-Paper | August 18, 2024

Chechen leader drives armed Tesla truck, praises Musk in video

AFP Published August 18, 2024 Updated August 18, 2024 08:09am
Grozny: Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is seen atop what is said to be a Tesla Cybertruck, equipped with a machinegun.—Reuters
Grozny: Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is seen atop what is said to be a Tesla Cybertruck, equipped with a machinegun.—Reuters

MOSCOW: The strongman leader of Russia’s Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, published a video on Saturday showing him driving a gun-mounted Tesla Cybertruck and praising the carmaker’s billionaire owner Elon Musk.

Kadyrov, who has ruled Chechnya with an iron fist for over 17 years, is a vocal ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and says he has deployed thousands of troops to help the Kremlin with its Ukraine offensive.

The 47-year-old Chechen leader could be seen behind the wheel of the truck as he drove in the regional capital Grozny, a video posted on his Telegram channel showed.

A machinegun appeared to be fixed atop the vehicle’s roof.

“I express my sincere gratitude to Elon Musk. This is, of course, the strongest genius of our time and a specialist. A great man,” Kadyrov said in a post accompanying the video, inviting Musk to visit him in Russia.

“Based on such excellent characteristics, the Cybertruck will soon be sent to the area of the special military operation, where it will be in demand in the appropriate conditions,” he added, referring to the Kremlin’s name for its Ukraine offensive.

The Cybertruck is an electric pick-up truck that was first unveiled by US carmaker Tesla in 2019 before going into production last year.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Karachi’s dead-end urban greening

Karachi’s dead-end urban greening

The turn of the century has seen a series of initiatives pop up in Karachi in the hopes of making the city ‘greener’ — but what does this ground reality of ‘green’ really look like?

Opinion

Editorial

Politics of subsidies
Updated 18 Aug, 2024

Politics of subsidies

Punjab government’s ability to divert Rs45bn from its budget towards significant consumer subsidies is a step that only a province flush with cash can afford.
Heat-related deaths
18 Aug, 2024

Heat-related deaths

A RECENT news report in The Guardian highlights a harrowing reality: heat inequality is silently claiming thousands...
No manners
18 Aug, 2024

No manners

CRASS sexism and misplaced notions of moral autonomy are hallmarks of Pakistan’s political class. Instead of...
Lasting damage
Updated 17 Aug, 2024

Lasting damage

The state shouldn't allow itself to be so blinded by desperation that it sets the whole forest on fire just to smoke out a few mischief-makers.
Textile slump
17 Aug, 2024

Textile slump

PAKISTAN’s textile and clothing exports have contracted and the influential industry lobby group Aptma is back ...
Kolkata horror
17 Aug, 2024

Kolkata horror

OUTRAGE over the gruesome rape and murder of a young female medic in a Kolkata hospital is swelling across India. ...