E-Paper | August 18, 2024

President urges nation to actively plant trees

APP Published August 18, 2024 Updated August 18, 2024 08:09am

ISLAMABAD: Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari has urged all Pakistanis, particularly the youth, to actively participate in the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2024 and plant as many trees as possible to support the national objective of increasing the tree cover.

“As we embark on the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2024, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all Pakistanis for their unwavering dedication to preserving our environment,” he said in a message on the campaign.

“This campaign is not just a seasonal initiative; it is a crucial aspect of our national duty to protect and nurture the natural beauty and resources of our beloved country,” he said.

The president highlighted that currently, only about five per cent of Pakistan’s total land area is covered by forests, which are under severe pressure due to increasing demand for wood and other land uses.

“Through this Monsoon Tree Plantation Camp­a­ign, we have the opportun­ity to make a lasting imp­act on our environment and secure a greener, heal­thier future for our younger generation. I want to emphasise that forestry remains a top priority on Pakistan’s development agenda,” he added.

“Over two million mangroves have been planted in Sindh to mitigate the impacts of climate change, which also earned $27m by trading carbon credits in the international market.”

He said another restorative initiative — ‘The Living Indus Programme’ — contains components aimed at halting deforestation and received the UN Decade of Restoration Flagship Award.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Politics of subsidies
Updated 18 Aug, 2024

Politics of subsidies

Punjab government’s ability to divert Rs45bn from its budget towards significant consumer subsidies is a step that only a province flush with cash can afford.
Heat-related deaths
18 Aug, 2024

Heat-related deaths

A RECENT news report in The Guardian highlights a harrowing reality: heat inequality is silently claiming thousands...
No manners
18 Aug, 2024

No manners

CRASS sexism and misplaced notions of moral autonomy are hallmarks of Pakistan’s political class. Instead of...
Lasting damage
Updated 17 Aug, 2024

Lasting damage

The state shouldn't allow itself to be so blinded by desperation that it sets the whole forest on fire just to smoke out a few mischief-makers.
Textile slump
17 Aug, 2024

Textile slump

PAKISTAN’s textile and clothing exports have contracted and the influential industry lobby group Aptma is back ...
Kolkata horror
17 Aug, 2024

Kolkata horror

OUTRAGE over the gruesome rape and murder of a young female medic in a Kolkata hospital is swelling across India. ...