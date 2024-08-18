President urges nation to actively plant trees

ISLAMABAD: Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari has urged all Pakistanis, particularly the youth, to actively participate in the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2024 and plant as many trees as possible to support the national objective of increasing the tree cover.

“As we embark on the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2024, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all Pakistanis for their unwavering dedication to preserving our environment,” he said in a message on the campaign.

“This campaign is not just a seasonal initiative; it is a crucial aspect of our national duty to protect and nurture the natural beauty and resources of our beloved country,” he said.

The president highlighted that currently, only about five per cent of Pakistan’s total land area is covered by forests, which are under severe pressure due to increasing demand for wood and other land uses.

“Through this Monsoon Tree Plantation Camp­a­ign, we have the opportun­ity to make a lasting imp­act on our environment and secure a greener, heal­thier future for our younger generation. I want to emphasise that forestry remains a top priority on Pakistan’s development agenda,” he added.

“Over two million mangroves have been planted in Sindh to mitigate the impacts of climate change, which also earned $27m by trading carbon credits in the international market.”

He said another restorative initiative — ‘The Living Indus Programme’ — contains components aimed at halting deforestation and received the UN Decade of Restoration Flagship Award.

