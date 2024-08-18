Woman found on roadside is mentally disturbed: police

ISLAMABAD: The woman who was found bound and gagged on a roadside in the capital a few days ago and claimed to be a foreigner has turned out to be mentally disturbed.

According to the FIR of the incident, a police team after getting information reached G-6/1-2 and found a woman “Silva Sitina Jans, daughter of Atiq Jans” standing along the roadside near G-7. As per the call received at the police helpline, she was bound and gagged and lying on the roadside, it added.

Later, the police took her inside Street 33 where she identified the spot where she had been thrown after being tied, the FIR said, adding the police searched the spot and found a vest and two black socks and confiscated them.

The woman was shifted to Polyclinic for medical examination and the doctor told the police that the final report will be issued later.

The woman said she had stayed in a house at G-6/1-3. The police visited the house and collected information about the woman from a man present there as well as in the neighbourhood.

Later, the woman was taken to Nadra where she was identified as a native of Rawalpindi. The police said during medical examination, the woman was found to be mentally disturbed.

A senior police officer told Dawn that a case was also registered against the man in whose house the woman had stayed.

The man, an ex-government official, told police that the woman jumped into his house in October 2023. Later, he took her to a police station where a report was also registered over the matter.

In December 2023, she again came over to his house and the man took her to a hostel located on Sixth Road Rawalpindi. However, the hostel administration expelled her after she got engaged in physical confrontation with other women there.

The man also told police that in February or March she again reached his house. He took her to the Belgium embassy as she claimed to be a Belgian national. However, staff at the embassy refused to take her as she neither had any identification documents nor the embassy had any record of her.

On August 13, she again came to the house of the man and he made up his mind to get rid of her by tying and throwing her at some place.

The officer said the medico-legal report of the woman conducted at Polyclinic was awaited. However, the doctor told police that she not sexually assaulted.

He said her family was approached; however, her relatives including her siblings disowned her. In response, the police produced the woman in the court of a magistrate from where she was shifted to the Edhi Centre.

