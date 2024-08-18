E-Paper | August 18, 2024

Woman found on roadside is mentally disturbed: police

Munawer Azeem Published August 18, 2024 Updated August 18, 2024 02:55pm

ISLAMABAD: The woman who was found bound and gagged on a roadside in the capital a few days ago and claimed to be a foreigner has turned out to be mentally disturbed.

According to the FIR of the incident, a police team after getting information reached G-6/1-2 and found a woman “Silva Sitina Jans, daughter of Atiq Jans” standing along the roadside near G-7. As per the call received at the police helpline, she was bound and gagged and lying on the roadside, it added.

Later, the police took her inside Street 33 where she identified the spot where she had been thrown after being tied, the FIR said, adding the police searched the spot and found a vest and two black socks and confiscated them.

The woman was shifted to Polyclinic for medical examination and the doctor told the police that the final report will be issued later.

The woman said she had stayed in a house at G-6/1-3. The police visited the house and collected information about the woman from a man present there as well as in the neighbourhood.

Later, the woman was taken to Nadra where she was identified as a native of Rawalpindi. The police said during medical examination, the woman was found to be mentally disturbed.

A senior police officer told Dawn that a case was also registered against the man in whose house the woman had stayed.

The man, an ex-government official, told police that the woman jumped into his house in October 2023. Later, he took her to a police station where a report was also registered over the matter.

In December 2023, she again came over to his house and the man took her to a hostel located on Sixth Road Rawalpindi. However, the hostel administration expelled her after she got engaged in physical confrontation with other women there.

The man also told police that in February or March she again reached his house. He took her to the Belgium embassy as she claimed to be a Belgian national. However, staff at the embassy refused to take her as she neither had any identification documents nor the embassy had any record of her.

On August 13, she again came to the house of the man and he made up his mind to get rid of her by tying and throwing her at some place.

The officer said the medico-legal report of the woman conducted at Polyclinic was awaited. However, the doctor told police that she not sexually assaulted.

He said her family was approached; however, her relatives including her siblings disowned her. In response, the police produced the woman in the court of a magistrate from where she was shifted to the Edhi Centre.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Karachi’s dead-end urban greening

Karachi’s dead-end urban greening

The turn of the century has seen a series of initiatives pop up in Karachi in the hopes of making the city ‘greener’ — but what does this ground reality of ‘green’ really look like?

Opinion

Editorial

Politics of subsidies
Updated 18 Aug, 2024

Politics of subsidies

Punjab government’s ability to divert Rs45bn from its budget towards significant consumer subsidies is a step that only a province flush with cash can afford.
Heat-related deaths
18 Aug, 2024

Heat-related deaths

A RECENT news report in The Guardian highlights a harrowing reality: heat inequality is silently claiming thousands...
No manners
18 Aug, 2024

No manners

CRASS sexism and misplaced notions of moral autonomy are hallmarks of Pakistan’s political class. Instead of...
Lasting damage
Updated 17 Aug, 2024

Lasting damage

The state shouldn't allow itself to be so blinded by desperation that it sets the whole forest on fire just to smoke out a few mischief-makers.
Textile slump
17 Aug, 2024

Textile slump

PAKISTAN’s textile and clothing exports have contracted and the influential industry lobby group Aptma is back ...
Kolkata horror
17 Aug, 2024

Kolkata horror

OUTRAGE over the gruesome rape and murder of a young female medic in a Kolkata hospital is swelling across India. ...