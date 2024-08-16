‘Remarkable achievement’: COAS Munir lauds Arshad Nadeem for Olympic win

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Friday lauded javelin champion Arshad Nadeem’s “remarkable achievement” of setting a new Olympic record and bringing a gold medal home, attributing it to the athlete’s “commitment, perseverance, and passion for excellence”, the military’s media wing said.

The athlete hurled the country to its first single gold medal in the Paris Olympics with a 92.97 metre throw on his second attempt. His win was Pakistan’s first individual gold medal, first track and field medal as well as the second time a South Asian has had a podium finish in track and field.

The nation celebrated as the athlete received a hero’s welcome in Mian Channu, along with the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, and over Rs155 million in cash prizes. Sindh leaders also honoured him for his historic achievement.

On Friday, General Munir met Nadeem during a ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi to celebrate the athlete’s historic achievement.

“COAS appreciated Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable achievement of winning Pakistan’s first-ever gold medal in a singles’ event and setting a new Olympic record, attributing it to his commitment, perseverance, and passion for excellence,” the statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The army chief highlighted Nadeem’s inspirational journey from humble beginnings to achieving greatness, emphasizing the importance of hard work and determination.

The ceremony, according to the statement, was attended by teams from different sports, including legendary Olympians such as the 1984 hockey team which had won gold.

“COAS reaffirmed the commitment to support and empower not only sportsmen, but the entire wealth of Pakistani youth to achieve excellence towards a prosperous Pakistan,” the statement said, adding that Gen Munir also highlighted the need for youth engagement, development, and entertainment as essential cardinals of a healthy and prosperous society.

Thanking the army chief, Nadeem emphasized the immense potential of Pakistani youth, stressing the importance of hard work, positivity, and perseverance in overcoming challenges and achieving success.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir meeting javelin champion Arshad Nadeem’s mother at GHQ on Friday.—Photo courtesy: ISPR

Nadeem, in a post on X later, said the warm welcome he received filled him with “immense pride”, adding that it was truly humbling to be surrounded by such esteemed company.

“Alongside various army generals, members of the Pakistani cricket team, and other important athletes, I was privileged to serve as the chief guest for this special ceremony,” he said.

“I was also given the opportunity to address the gathering, sharing my thoughts and gratitude. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the army chief and all the distinguished athletes for their support and encouragement,” he added.