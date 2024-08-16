E-Paper | August 16, 2024

UK police charge two teenagers with right-wing terror offences

AFP Published August 16, 2024 Updated August 16, 2024 03:05pm

Two teenagers suspected of extreme right-wing terror offences will appear in court in London on Friday, with police saying they both face “extremely serious charges”.

Metropolitan Police (the Met) said that an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were charged on Thursday following a “proactive investigation” by its Counter Terrorism Command unit.

Rex William Henry Clark of Ilford, east London, was charged with the preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to the 2006 Terrorism Act.

Police charged Sofija Vinogradova of Cheshunt, north of London, with preparation of terrorist acts and two counts of collection of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Both are in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday. Police said the investigation “is related to suspected extreme right-wing terrorism activity”.

“These are extremely serious charges, but I would urge the public not to speculate any further about this case at this time and allow the criminal justice process to run its course unimpeded,” said Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“I want to reassure the public that at this time we do not believe that there is any wider threat related to this investigation, although our investigation very much continues,” he added.

Far-right riots recently broke out across England and Northern Ireland following the stabbing of three girls at a dance class in Southport, northwest England.

Murphy said that the investigation had not come about “as a consequence of the disorder across the country which occurred following the terrible events in Southport.” Police initially arrested the woman on August 4 on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm.

She was bailed but arrested again on August 10. The 18-year-old man was also arrested at the same address and both were taken to a London police station.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Admissions game

Admissions game

Faisal Bari
The admissions game has developed into a market with specialised players emerging to address gaps in provision.

Editorial

High power costs
16 Aug, 2024

High power costs

The bad news is that authorities seem to be second-guessing the plan as it is likely to hurt the business interests of Pakistan’s rent-seeking elite.
Nuclear bazaar
16 Aug, 2024

Nuclear bazaar

REPEAT incidents of security failures and the shoddy regulation of India’s nuclear sector have earned our eastern...
Mpox concerns
16 Aug, 2024

Mpox concerns

FIRST identified in humans in 1970, the mpox virus is once again the focus of global attention due to the emergence...
Throttling connectivity
Updated 15 Aug, 2024

Throttling connectivity

Now the authorities seem to have decided that WhatsApp has replaced X as the new staging ground for dissent and are tightening the noose.
Targeting TTP
15 Aug, 2024

Targeting TTP

Is slapping on a new label on a hard-core terrorist outfit the right strategy, especially when the label is also imbued with religious meaning?
Transgender justice
15 Aug, 2024

Transgender justice

Our policymakers still see this community as a slur, making political commitment to justice for transgender people a distant dream.