E-Paper | August 14, 2024

Underdogs Atalanta hope to overturn the odds against Real in Super Cup

Reuters Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 08:17am
ATALANTA’S Ademola Lookman in action during a training session at the National Stadium Warsaw on Tuesday.—Reuters
ATALANTA’S Ademola Lookman in action during a training session at the National Stadium Warsaw on Tuesday.—Reuters

WARSAW: The stakes will be high for Europa League winners Atalanta when they face the Spanish giants Real Madrid in the Super Cup on Wednesday but coach Gian Piero Gasperini believes they can pull off another surprise.

Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in May, ending the German champions’ remarkable unbeaten streak, and will be up against European champions Real who beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to lift their record-extending 15th Champions League trophy.

“On paper we’re even more of an underdog than we were against Leverkusen, who were coming into the (final) game unbeaten in an entire season,” Gasperini told a press conference on Tuesday.

“Real Madrid will be an even greater hurdle but that means we’re even more motivated. It doesn’t happen often but you can overturn the odds in football.”

Atalanta will, however, face an extra challenge in Warsaw as they have travelled without injured striker Gianluca Scamacca.

The Italy forward, who scored six goals in their winning Europa League campaign, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in a pre-season friendly defeat by Parma (4-1) on Aug. 4 and could be out of action for at least six months.

They will also be without Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners who Italian media reports said is nearing a move to rivals Juventus.

“It’s clear that you’d like to go into such a game with a full squad and play your best players to get to the top of your game,” Gasperini said.

“But even when we went to Liverpool or other (top) teams, and we often found ourselves with some difficulties, I always asked the guys to play a good game, without thinking of who’s there or who’s not there.”

Winger Ademola Lookman said Atalanta should not be underestimated.

“We can’t wait to get on the pitch. Not just me, but the whole team can’t wait to play this match,” Lookman said.

“We deserve to be here. Our hard work and perseverance has brought us here and tomorrow is another night to show that.”

Lookman’s hat-trick sealed the Europa League for Atalanta, their second major trophy after they won the Italian top flight in the 196263 season.

Published in Dawn, August 14th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

National identity and national security

National identity and national security

Javed Jabbar
Post-1971, the country’s political landscape is dominated by political parties with a national, federal, unifying vision rather than by parties that espouse narrow versions of nationalism or religious sectarianism.

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding a dream
Updated 14 Aug, 2024

Rebuilding a dream

"True" independence — and not in the sense of a political slogan — can only be achieved when Pakistan’s children are assured of a better tomorrow.
A general’s arrest
14 Aug, 2024

A general’s arrest

A PAKISTAN Army general who had once seemed all-powerful has been arrested by his own institution for a list of...
No exceptions
14 Aug, 2024

No exceptions

CAREER civil services officer Rashid Mahmood Langrial, who recently became the ninth person to be appointed head of...
School massacre in Gaza
Updated 13 Aug, 2024

School massacre in Gaza

Can Tel Aviv’s assertions that it is ready to discuss a ceasefire really be taken seriously in the aftermath of such bloodbaths?
Bottomless pit
13 Aug, 2024

Bottomless pit

AT a time when the masses are struggling to put two decent meals on the table, the scale of fiscal malfeasance and...
Countering hate in UK
13 Aug, 2024

Countering hate in UK

THE anti-racism counter-protests witnessed across the UK last week brought a moment of relief to the country....