US fears Iran attack on Israel ‘this week’

Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 08:51am

WASHINGTON: Con­ce­rns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have pro­mpted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid the affe­cted airspace, as US officials said they were prepared for what could be significant attacks by Iran or its allies, as soon as this week.

The Pentagon has alre­ady dispatched a guided missile submarine to the region, while an aircraft carrier strike group — led by the USS Abraham Lincoln and equipped with F-35 fighters — is making its way there now.

The developments came after Israeli Defence Min­ister Yoav Gallant told US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday that Iran was making preparations for a large-scale military attack on Israel.

The flurry of activity follows commitments by Iran and Hezbollah to exact revenge for the killings of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, last month.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Italy to discuss tensions in the Middle East, including Iran’s threats to attack Israel, the White House said.

The call was “largely for all the leaders to repeat what they have said before in terms of reaffirming Israel’s defense” and to “send a strong message that we don’t want to see any rise in violence, any attacks by Iran or its proxies.”

“We have to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, adding that the US had increased its regional force posture in recent days as Washington shared Israeli assessments that any attack “could be this week”.

Israel too is said to be monitoring developments in Iran regarding its threatened strike, but the military has not changed its precautionary guidelines to the public, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Monday.

Meanwhile, at least 17 different airlines — including Lufthansa, Easyjet, Ryanair, United, Delta, Air France-KLM, Air India and Singapore Airlines — have temporarily suspended flights in the region.

Air France extended the suspension of flights between Paris and Beirut until Aug. 14, according to a statement on its website.

Its Dutch arm KLM cancelled all its flights to and from Tel Aviv from early in August until Oct. 26.

The German airline Lufthansa has extended its avoidance of Iranian and Iraqi airspace and said it would suspend flights to and from Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman and the Iraqi city of Erbil through Aug. 21.

Separately, Iran showcased its long-range Mohajer-10 drones at a defence exhibit in Russia, the state news agency reported.

US officials have accused Iran of sending drones to Russia — including Mohajer-10’s predecessor, the Mohajer-6 — which Moscow had used in its invasion of Ukraine, a claim that Tehran denies.

IRNA said on Monday that the more advanced system was on display at the Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum, an event which runs from Monday to Wednesday in Patriot Park outside Russia’s capital.

Iran released details of the Mohajer-10 system in August last year, saying it had an enhanced flight range, duration and could carry a greater payload.

A video accompanying that report showed the drone alongside other military hardware, with text saying “prepare your shelters” in both Hebrew and Persian.

According to Iranian media, the drone has an operational range of 2,000 km and can fly for up to 24 hours. Its payload can reach 300kg, double the capacity of the Mohajer-6.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2024

