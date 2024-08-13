Another wet spell from tomorrow: Met Office

RAWALPINDI: More monsoon rains are expected in various parts of the country including Rawalpindi and Islamabad from August 14 evening that will continue till August 18.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned civic bodies to remain on alert.

The Met Office said a low pressure was currently causing rain over northwestern parts of India and was likely to move towards the central parts of Pakistan in the next a couple of days carrying strong moisture from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

“A westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts on August 14 evening. Under the influence of these weather systems, rain-wind/thundershower (with few heavy falls) are expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from August 14 (evening/night) to August 18 with occasional gaps.”

Rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) are expected in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab and Sargodha.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from August 15 to 18.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kalat, Zhob, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Mastung, Sibbi, Sherani, Kohlu, Bolan, Harnai, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad and Makran coast.

Rain-wind/thundershower is also expected at isolated places in Mithi, Sanghar, Mityari, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu of Sindh from August 15 (evening/night) to August 18 with occasional gaps. Light rain with cloudy condition is expected along the Sindh coast.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan. However, rain is expected in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar from August 15 to August 18.

The PMD stated that torrential rains may generate flash flooding in nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab and hill torrents in D.G Khan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbella and Kashmir from August 14 (night) to 16.

Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar from August 14 (night) to 16.

Landslides may cause road closures at the vulnerable hilly areas of KP, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines and may damage weak structures like roof/wall of kutcha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Travelers and tourists should remain extra-cautious and manage their travel plans according to weather conditions.

