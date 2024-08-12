E-Paper | August 12, 2024

‘White elephant’ PIA has cost national kitty Rs830bn, says Aleem Khan

Khalid Hasnain Published August 12, 2024 Updated August 12, 2024 10:26am
Privatisation Min­ister Abdul Aleem Khan and Commerce Minister Jam Kamal inaugurate the 9th Pakistan Footwear, Material and Machinery Show in Lahore on Aug 11, 2024. — PID
Privatisation Min­ister Abdul Aleem Khan and Commerce Minister Jam Kamal inaugurate the 9th Pakistan Footwear, Material and Machinery Show in Lahore on Aug 11, 2024. — PID

LAHORE: Privatisation Min­ister Abdul Aleem Khan on Sunday termed the national flag carrier “a white elephant”, claiming it had caused a loss of Rs830 billion to the national exchequer, so far.

Speaking at a footwear exhibition in Lahore, he said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was a burden on the government, but was quick to point out that the process of its privatisation was progressing smoothly.

“Private firms are taking interest in the privatisation of PIA,” he said. In reply to a question, Mr Khan said that six Pakistani companies interested in PIA have joint ventures with international firms from Malaysia, Turkiye and UAE. He alluded to Oct 1 as being a key date, saying that once the process was completed, Pakistanis would get an airline of international standards.

He praised the Pakistan Footwear Association for developing good ties with global brands and said that increasing the number of trade officers in foreign missions would help the country establish connections in terms of business-to-business activities.

Jam Kamal rejects concerns over security, says firms wouldn’t invest if things were really that bad

Aleem Khan said it was the government’s job to facilitate the business community, adding that it was high time for businessmen to grab opportunities as manufacturers were moving out from China and going to other places, like Taiwan, Bangladesh etc.

Security concerns

In his remarks at the same event, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal admitted that managing energy prices was a key concern for the government, adding that it was making efforts in this regard.

According to a statement, he said that the energy crisis would have to be dealt with for the promotion of commercial activities, which ease of business and issues related to FBR also had to be resolved.

However, he took issue with the impression that an uncertain security situation was turning investors away from the country.

“Yesterday I was in Karachi at a food and agriculture expo in which more than 800 delegates from 75 countries are participating including Europe and others while the Chinese delegation is the largest with 150 members taking part,” he said, and asked if the situation of Pakistan is so bad then why international delegates are taking parts in the expo being held in Pakistan?

He said the security situation in the country is improving with each passing day and it is not like what is being portrayed by some media outlets. “The security situation in Balochistan is not the worst as is being propagated. Had there been such a situation, the pledge of $70 billion in Balochistan would not have been made by investors,” Mr Kamal said.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Raising the stakes

Raising the stakes

Maleeha Lodhi
If Israel believes military aggression and its assassination strategy will weaken the Palestinian armed resistance, it is utterly mistaken.

Editorial

The court’s power
Updated 12 Aug, 2024

The court’s power

The SC needs to announce the detailed verdict in reserved seats case soon for the objections against it to be addressed with finality.
Bangladesh’s future
12 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh’s future

Once the dust settles, Dr Yunus should announce a date for fresh polls. This should close the door on speculation.
Monsoon fury
12 Aug, 2024

Monsoon fury

MISERY has become permanent: another year when relentless rains battered parts of the country, wrecking rural and...
Unfulfilled vision
11 Aug, 2024

Unfulfilled vision

The state needs to do much more than it is at the moment to fulfil its “first duty” of protecting “life, property and religious beliefs of its subjects”.
Poor business clime
11 Aug, 2024

Poor business clime

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to launch the first digital registry of the country’s business laws and...
BYC protests
11 Aug, 2024

BYC protests

It is a success worth celebrating. According to reports, the Balochistan government and the Baloch Yakjehti ...