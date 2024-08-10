E-Paper | August 10, 2024

Man dead, 4 injured in explosion in Dera Ismail Khan: rescue official

Zahid Imdad Published August 10, 2024 Updated August 10, 2024 02:24pm

A man died while three children and a woman were injured in an explosion in Gilani Town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan division on Saturday, rescue officials said.

Aizaz Mahmood, spokesperson for D.I. Khan’s Rescue 1122 service, confirmed the casualties from the same family in a statement to Dawn.com.

“A man died while four people, including three children and a woman, were injured in the blast,” the statement said. “The cause of the explosion could not be ascertained as of yet,” it added.

This photo combo shows a rescue official clearing rubble after an explosion at a building in Dera Ismail Khan on Aug 10, 2024. — Rescue 1122 via author
Mahmood said Rescue 1122’s medical and disaster rescue vehicles responded immediately under the supervision of Emergency Officer Nomanullah and the directives of District Emergency Officer Engineer Faseehullah.

All injured and the body of the deceased had been shifted to a hospital, Mahmood said, adding that the rescue teams were present on the incident site to clear the rubble.

Last month, seven people were injured in an explosion caused by a gas leak at Islamia University Bahawalpur. The explosion damaged the building, causing about half of it to collapse.

In the past few months, Sindh has also witnessed an alarming surge in explosions caused by liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders.

While gas cylinders and leakages are a common cause of explosions in residential buildings, such incidents in KP are also caused by landmines.

April and May saw at least one incident each of landmine blasts in the D.I. Khan division, resulting in casualties.

