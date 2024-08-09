PM okays launch of ‘ease of doing business’ initiative

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the launch of the “largest reform progra­m­­me of Ease of Doing Busi­ness in history” to attract business and investment in Pakistan.

The PM approved the launch of the first digital registry of Pakistani laws and rules to promote business and investment.

He thanked internatio­nal institutions for expressing their interest in funding the project. He called for finalisation of agreements with international institutions interested in funding of the project.

He thanked American development partners for their interest in assistance for implementation of the government’s agenda of economic reforms.

The prime minister said officials and ministries should ensure timely implementation of policy measures. He set up a special committee to focus on implementation of the project. In the first phase, sectors of high importance would be reformed.

Mr Shehbaz thanked Dr Scott Jacob for working on the project. He praised the Board of Investment and other departments for assistance in formulating a strategy for the project.

Besides Dr Scott Jacob, federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Muha­mm­ad Aur­ang­zeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, state minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja and chief secretaries of the four provinces attended the meeting.

Under the initiative, bu­­reau­cratic hurdles would be removed and the time needed for registration and permits and other crucial steps would be reduced through digitisation.

