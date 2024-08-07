Pakistanis in Lebanon advised to leave amid ‘prevailing security situation’ in Middle East

The government has advised Pakistani nationals in Lebanon to leave the country due to escalating violence in the region, a statement from the Foreign Office confirmed.

As Israel’s onslaught on Gaza continues, security tensions in the region have heightened recently following the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran last week.

While Hamas and Iran have vowed to retaliate against Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination, Hezbollah has pledged to respond to the killing of its military chief Faud Shukr in Beirut.

“In view of the recent developments and the prevailing security situation in the region, all Pakistanis are advised to avoid travel to Lebanon till further notice,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) said in a statement released late Tuesday.

“Those staying in Lebanon are advised to exercise extreme caution especially with regard to vulnerable areas,” the statement said, requesting Pakistani nationals to remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut.“

The ministry provided the following contact details: Cell/Whatsapp: +961-81669488, +961-81815104 Email: parepbeirut@mofa.gov.pk

A months-long exchange of cross-border fire has also led to fears of a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah.

On Sunday, the Israeli military claimed that about 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Upper Galilee. Previously, southern Lebanon had been targeted overnight with Israeli airstrikes and heavy machine gun fire.

Subsequently, multiple countries, including Saudi Arabia, France, Canada, and Jordan, called on their citizens to leave Lebanon.

The United States and Britain had also issued similar warnings. French nationals staying in Iran were also asked to leave temporarily.