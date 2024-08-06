E-Paper | August 06, 2024

Top Russian security official holds talks in Iran

Reuters Published August 6, 2024 Updated August 6, 2024 11:06am
FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting — Reuters/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Russia’s Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting — Reuters/File Photo

MOSCOW: A senior ally of President Vladimir Putin arrived in Tehran on Monday for talks with Iranian leaders including the president and top security officials as the Islamic Republic weighs its response to the killing of a Hamas leader.

Russia has condemned the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, leader of Hamas, in Iran last week and called on all parties to refrain from steps that could tip the Middle East into a wider regional war.

Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia’s security council, was shown by Russia’s Zvezda television station meeting Rear Admiral Ali Akbar Ahmadian, a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander who serves as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

Shoigu, who was Russia’s defence minister before being moved to the security council in May, will also meet President Masoud Pezeshkian, Zvezda said.

“In Tehran, the secretary of the Russian Security Council is scheduled to meet with the president, the secretary of the Supreme National Security

Council and the head of the General Staff,“ according to Zvezda TV.

Though Putin has yet to comment in public on the recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East, senior Russian officials have said that those behind the killing of Haniyeh were seeking to scuttle any hope of peace in the Middle East and to draw the United States into military action.

Iran has blamed Israel and said it will “punish” it; Israeli officials have not claimed respon­­sibility.

Russia has cultivated closer ties with Iran since the start of its war with Ukraine and has said it is preparing to sign a wide-ranging cooperation agreement with the Islamic State group.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hasina’s fall
Updated 06 Aug, 2024

Hasina’s fall

In Sheikh Hasina’s fall lie lessons for all developing states, particularly those in South Asia, which share many sociopolitical traits with Bangladesh.
Right-sizing
06 Aug, 2024

Right-sizing

THE long-awaited move to slash the size of the federal government in line with the stipulations of the 18th ...
Roads and rains
06 Aug, 2024

Roads and rains

PROPER urban drainage was long considered an infrastructural issue that was supposed to be dealt with by the civic...
Pending cases
Updated 05 Aug, 2024

Pending cases

To limit the growing pendency of cases, the SC should also address the practice of seeking and giving adjournments on frivolous grounds.
Looking for justice
05 Aug, 2024

Looking for justice

MISOGYNY is a badge of honour in our society. As morality and family pride rest on the conduct and appearance of...
Hate crimes in UK
05 Aug, 2024

Hate crimes in UK

IN the wake of the tragic stabbing of three girls in Southport, a dangerous trend has emerged across the UK: a surge...