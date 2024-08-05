E-Paper | August 05, 2024

US terms Middle East moves ‘defensive’

Reuters Published August 5, 2024 Updated August 5, 2024 05:28am
Rockets fired from southern Lebanon are intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system over the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel, on Sunday.—AFP
Rockets fired from southern Lebanon are intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system over the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel, on Sunday.—AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States is deploying additional military might in the Middle East as a defensive measure with a goal of de-escalating tensions in the region, a White House official said on Sunday.

Regional tensions have increased following the assassination on Wednes­day of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, in the Iranian capital Tehran a day after an Israeli strike in the Lebanese capital Beirut killed Fuad Shukr, a senior military commander from Hezbollah.

The Pentagon said on Friday it would deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the region.

“The overall goal is to turn the temperature down in the region, deter and defend against those attacks, and avoid regional conflict,” Jonathan Finer, White House National Security Council deputy adviser, said on the CBS programme “Face the Nation.”

The United States and Israel are preparing for every possibility, Finer added. The United States wants to be prepared should that situation rise again, Finer added.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday expressed hope that Iran would stand down despite its threat to avenge Haniyeh’s killing.

“This is no prediction about future events. It is prudent planning for them and for our government,” Finer said on CBS.

Hamas said it has begun a “broad consultation process” to choose a new leader to replace Haniyeh, who was the face of the group’s international diplomacy.

The United States and international partners including France, Britain, Italy and Egypt continued diplomatic contacts seeking to prevent fur-ther regional escalation.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pending cases
Updated 05 Aug, 2024

Pending cases

To limit the growing pendency of cases, the SC should also address the practice of seeking and giving adjournments on frivolous grounds.
Looking for justice
05 Aug, 2024

Looking for justice

MISOGYNY is a badge of honour in our society. As morality and family pride rest on the conduct and appearance of...
Hate crimes in UK
05 Aug, 2024

Hate crimes in UK

IN the wake of the tragic stabbing of three girls in Southport, a dangerous trend has emerged across the UK: a surge...
Balochistan tumult
Updated 04 Aug, 2024

Balochistan tumult

Those who wield power must listen to Balochistan’s aggrieved voices with compassion.
Ticking time bomb
04 Aug, 2024

Ticking time bomb

THE Middle East, and the wider international community, is collectively holding its breath, waiting to see how Iran...
Inflationary surge
04 Aug, 2024

Inflationary surge

FEARS that the tax-heavy budget for the ongoing fiscal year would further burden the inflation-weary urban middle...