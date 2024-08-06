Our infrastructure is not capable of handling heavy rains: Sindh minister Saeed Ghani

• Commuters suffer as several key road links cave in after downpour

• KWSC says work underway to repair four main sewerage lines

• Monsoon system that brought rains ‘is almost over’, says weatherman

• Ghani wants action against contractors of damaged roads

A view of the damaged house in Lyari whose roof caved in, while heavy machinery (right) is being used to fill up the sinkhole that had opened up on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road near Isa Nagri after Sunday’s downpour, on Monday.—Online / Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: A day after many areas of the city received torrential downpour, Karachiites woke up to face another challenge on Monday as they found major road links caved in, key thoroughfares riddled with potholes and overflowing sewers.

While the city administration managed to drain rainwater from major arteries in its nightlong operation, what emerged threatening for commuters were the key road links which caved in after the rains.

The situation could be gauged from a statement of the local government minister who admitted that the city infrastructure is unable sustain heavy rains.

Due to the rain, a part of Sir Shah Muhammad Sulaiman Road connecting Hasan Square with Essa Nagri did not only slow down the vehicular movement on this busy road but also made it dangerous for the motorists as it caved in.

Similarly, commuters had to face severe hardship due to slow movement of vehicles on the road linking Teen Hatti with Jahangir Road after a major portion of the road caved in and the same situation was witnessed on a part of road connecting Central district with the Lyari Expressway as well as on some other roads.

The condition of roads in North Nazimabad near Farooq-i-Azam Masjid and main M. A. Jinnah Road near Seabreeze Plaza, which had caved in on Sunday evening, remained unchanged, posing threat to commuters and slowing down the traffic movement.

Against this backdrop, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani admitted the challenging situation and said that the province was not prepared to face heavy downpour.

“We should always speak truth. I have said this several time and repeat that we cannot afford heavy rains. Our system doesn’t have capacity to handle the situation after heavy rainfall,” he replied to a question about the city’s condition at an exhibition at the Arts Council.

“Even developed countries like the UAE and the USA face serious challenges after the rains. If the rainfall remains normal we would be able to handle the situation in line with our preparations. But there’s heavy rainfall and the people would face some problems,” he said.

“But I firmly believe,” he added “that action should be taken against the contractors of the roads which damaged after normal rains or caved in following the downpour.”

Sewerage lines

Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) said that four sewerage lines were damaged in different parts of the city due to recent spell of monsoon rains.

A spokesman for the water utility said that the 48-inch sewerage line near Teen Hatti, 36-inch lines in Nazimabad and Malir and 24-inch line at M. Jinnah Road caved in due to rains.

He said that the sewage system was affected due to the sinking of the sewer lines in different parts of the city, adding that emergency replacement of the affected sewer lines was underway and would be completed within two days.

The damaged lines at M. A. Jinnah Road and Malir had been replaced and the sewerage system had been restored, he added.

KWSC CEO Syed Salahuddin Ahmed said that the sewerage lines sank mainly due to two reasons during rains. The accumulated stagnant rain water on the roads and streets damaged the sewerage lines, which were otherwise undersized.

The rainwater also drained through the sewers in areas where there were no rainwater drains and sewerage lines were damaged due to immense water pressure, he added.

Weather to remain cloudy

The weather is likely to remain cloudy in the city during Tuesday and Wednesday that may see intermittent rain/showers with few moderate falls, the Met department stated.

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 30-32 degrees Celsius.

“The monsoon system that produced moderate to heavy falls in several areas of the city on Sunday night is almost over, though its remnants may cause light rain in some areas of the city tomorrow (Tuesday),” said Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, adding that northern-western parts of Sindh may see moderate to heavy showers on Tuesday.

About the next spell, he said: “It’s hard to give precise information about it right now, though there is a depression over Rajasthan, India. It can move in any direction. The situation will be clear in coming days.”

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 33.1 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity in the evening was 69 per cent.

Meanwhile, the department recorded the maximum rainfall on the night of August 5 in Nazimabad 77mm followed by Surjani town 72.4mm, Quaidabad 61mm, Malir Halt 54.1mm, Orangi town 42mm, Gulshan-i-Hadeed 35mm, old airport area 49.4mm, Jinnah Terminal 42.2mm, PAF Faisal Base 37mm, Met Complex (University road) 37mm, North Karachi 34mm, Ibrahim Hyderi 13mm, Gulshan-i-Maymar 12mm, Gadap (Baqai Hospital) 11.4mm, Korangi 3.8mm and Saddar 2mm.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2024