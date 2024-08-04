E-Paper | August 04, 2024

Ali Wazir held for ‘manhandling’ cops after accident

Ikram Junaidi Published August 4, 2024 Updated August 4, 2024 07:52am

ISLAMABAD: A leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) and former MNA, Ali Wazir was arrested after a road accident in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

He was later produced before an antiterrorism court (ATC) that handed over his custody to the police for six days.

However, Islamabad police despite being contacted did not give official version of the incident till late in night.

Sources said two motorbikes collided with each other before one of those hit Mr Wazir’s vehicle. They said the ex-MNA shifted the injured motorcyclist in his vehicle to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) where police arrived.

Mr Wazir told the police that the youngster had minor injuries but when they attempted to arre­st him, he asked for the reason.

A journalist, Allah Noor Wazir, who happened to be there, started capturing the scene with his mobile phone, which prompted police officials to snatch it but they failed to get hold of it, sources said.

Later, the ex-MNA was produced bef­ore Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra of the ATC.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed demanded Mr Wazir’s physical remand, alleging he had manhandled the cops and snatched gun from one of them, besides disrupting law and order.

Mr Wazir denied the allegations, explaining he had only shifted the injured motorcyclist to the hospital.

Published in Dawn, August 4th, 2024

