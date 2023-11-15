PTM leader Ali Wazir ‘arrested’ in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Former MNA and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement leader Ali Wazir was arrested in Dera Ismail Khan, sources said here on Tuesday.

He was picked when he was coming to Dera from Quetta in a private car.

According to the sources, PTM leader Ali Wazir was arrested near the Darazinda tribal subdivision. He was arrested by the Daraban police.

When contacted, Daraban SHO denied having arrested Mr Wazir.

However, the sources said the former MNA was currently in the custody of Daraban police.

It should be noted that several cases have been registered against Mr Wazir in different police stations, pertaining to making speeches against state institutions and incendiary statements.

Meanwhile, responding to the arrest, PTM chairman Maznoor Ahmad Pashteen said Mr Wazir was in the custody by DI Khan police, but they were denying his arrest.

“There is no FIR registered against Ali Wazir in Dera, and he has also obtained protective bail from the Peshawar High Court in rest of the FIRs registered against him,” he added.

