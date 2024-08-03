Heavy rain may trigger urban flooding in Punjab, Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Nat­i­onal Emergencies Ope­ration Centre on Friday forecast rainfall and thundershowers in southern and northeastern Punjab and northeastern Sindh over the next 24 hours, potentially triggering urban flooding in these regions.

Scattered rainfall is expected in Punjab’s Poto­har region, Sialkot, Gujran­wala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal and surrounding areas. How­ever, heavy rains/isolated heavy falls are expected in Bahawalpur, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding areas.

Similarly, scattered rain­fall with chances of heavy falls is expected in Mithi, Sanghar, Mir­purkhas, Matiari, Jam­shoro, Umarkot, Thar­parkar, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, Chhor, Padidan, Sujawal, Karachi, Hydera­bad, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacob­abad, Dadu, and surrounding areas of Sindh.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said it had issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather. Urban flooding and inundation were likely to be experienced in the areas mentioned. “Population at risk is advised to avoid flood waters and find a safe location away from flood-prone areas,” it said.

“Ensure roofs and windows are properly sealed to prevent water leakage. Clear gutters and drainage systems to avoid water accumulation. Secure any loose items outside that could be blown away or damaged by strong winds and heavy rain. Use alternative routes to avoid areas prone to flooding.

“Be aware of open manholes and submerged obstacles. Unplug electrical appliances during heavy rains to avoid short circuits. Do not touch electrical equipment with wet hands,” it added.

The NDMA said it has launched Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public.

According to APP, the Met Office has forecast more rain-windstorm/thundershower with chances of scattered heavy falls and isolated very heavy falls in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtun-khwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad over the next 24 hours.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2024