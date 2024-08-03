E-Paper | August 03, 2024

Heavy rain may trigger urban flooding in Punjab, Sindh

Jamal Shahid Published August 3, 2024 Updated August 3, 2024 07:56am

ISLAMABAD: The Nat­i­onal Emergencies Ope­ration Centre on Friday forecast rainfall and thundershowers in southern and northeastern Punjab and northeastern Sindh over the next 24 hours, potentially triggering urban flooding in these regions.

Scattered rainfall is expected in Punjab’s Poto­har region, Sialkot, Gujran­wala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sahiwal and surrounding areas. How­ever, heavy rains/isolated heavy falls are expected in Bahawalpur, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding areas.

Similarly, scattered rain­fall with chances of heavy falls is expected in Mithi, Sanghar, Mir­purkhas, Matiari, Jam­shoro, Umarkot, Thar­parkar, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, Chhor, Padidan, Sujawal, Karachi, Hydera­bad, Tando Allahyar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacob­abad, Dadu, and surrounding areas of Sindh.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said it had issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather. Urban flooding and inundation were likely to be experienced in the areas mentioned. “Population at risk is advised to avoid flood waters and find a safe location away from flood-prone areas,” it said.

“Ensure roofs and windows are properly sealed to prevent water leakage. Clear gutters and drainage systems to avoid water accumulation. Secure any loose items outside that could be blown away or damaged by strong winds and heavy rain. Use alternative routes to avoid areas prone to flooding.

“Be aware of open manholes and submerged obstacles. Unplug electrical appliances during heavy rains to avoid short circuits. Do not touch electrical equipment with wet hands,” it added.

The NDMA said it has launched Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public.

According to APP, the Met Office has forecast more rain-windstorm/thundershower with chances of scattered heavy falls and isolated very heavy falls in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtun-khwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad over the next 24 hours.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Digital disruptions
Updated 03 Aug, 2024

Digital disruptions

Controlling people's lives virtually may end up pushing Pakistan even further behind in the race for digital supremacy.
Monsoon havoc
03 Aug, 2024

Monsoon havoc

THE ongoing monsoon rains lashing different parts of the country have brought back grim memories of the long trail ...
Selective bans
03 Aug, 2024

Selective bans

MAJOR international tournaments, such as the Olympics, the football World Cup, etc, are supposed to bring people...
Proscription regime
Updated 02 Aug, 2024

Proscription regime

Furthermore, the root causes that attract many ordinary citizens to the terrorist cause need to be addressed.
Bloated power bills
02 Aug, 2024

Bloated power bills

THE practice of power distribution companies systematically overcharging their customers to show higher bill ...
Expelling the media
02 Aug, 2024

Expelling the media

IT has been a while since Pakistan did its image a favour; the most recent disservice occurred on Wednesday when...