Madressah student assaulted by cleric in Okara

OKARA: A 10-year-old madressah student was allegedly assaulted by a cleric at Kot Shukat Sultan near Hujra Shah Muqeem.

According to the FIR, the boy went to Madressah Younis Sultania at Kot Shaukat Sultan as usual but did not return home. His uncle went to the mosque adjacent to the seminary but could not find him. He then heard the boy’s cries from the mosque basement.

The complainant rushed to the basement, where he found the undressed cleric allegedly assaulting the boy. Upon seeing the situation, the suspect escaped from the mosque basement.

The police, responding to a 15 call, arrived at the scene.

On the report of the boy’s uncle, the police registered a case under sections 376 and 111 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

RESEARCH COLLABORATION: A delegation from the Centre of Excellence for Bovine Genetics (CEBG) Renala Khurd, comprising Brig Dr Muhammad Ali, Maj Dr Humaira Haider and Capt Dr Arslan Tariq, visited the University of Okara (UO) to discuss bilateral collaboration in genetics research with UO Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Wajid.

Following extensive discussions on the proposed collaboration, the delegation visited UO’s Biotechnology Lab, Zoology Genetics Lab and Paleontology Lab.

The military officers were particularly impressed by the rare fossil collection and the development of state-of-the-art labs.

The delegation expressed keen interest in utilising the university’s lab facilities for their future research endeavours. They also invited Prof Wajid to deliver a lecture on the problems and maintenance of the F1 generation, highlighting crucial aspects of bovine genetics at their embryo transfer division.

The VC also announced initiatives for tree plantation at the CEBG and the embryo transfer division. Both parties agreed to hold regular meetings to facilitate mutual knowledge sharing, marking the beginning of a promising partnership for research and development.

Also, UO’s Department of Computer Science (DCS) kicked off a tree plantation initiative on campus.

Former student Bilal Iftikhar donated 450 plants, including mango, lemon, citrus, and pomegranates.

The VC, along with DCS head Dr Ghulam Ali and lecturer Haider Dogar, announced plans to develop a special garden adjacent to the campus central mosque.

This garden will feature plants mentioned in the Holy Quran, also gifted by Mr Iftikhar.

Published in Dawn, August 3rd, 2024